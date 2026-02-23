7 Shonen Jump Anime We Need to See Announced in 2026 (Ranked By Hype Level)

Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has a lot of cool anime now in the works for a release later this year and beyond, but there are seven series that still need to announce a new anime as soon as possible. Shonen Jump has a number of major franchises that are taking over screens with each new season, and it seems like pretty much all the notable series in the magazine have gotten their official anime dues in some way. But there are a few current works that are still being kept under the radar so far.

There are still a few Shonen Jump series that have basically slipped through the cracks. They are far enough into their runs to support at least a season of an anime adaptation, and even more so if that adaptation is spread across multiple years. Or at the very least, some of these series have enough for even a special presentation of some kind. Either way, below are seven Shonen Jump series just begging for an anime announcement this year.

7). The Ichinose Family’s Deadly Sins

The Ichinose Family’s Deadly Sins has such a wild and intense story that you wouldn’t think it was fitting for an anime, but we’ve already seen creator Taizan 5 get a lot of success through adaptations of works like Takopi’s Original Sin. This series isn’t terribly long and can tell its story through a single season of episodes much like how Takopi’s Original Sin was adapted as a miniseries.

The framework is there for an adaptation, and that’s especially true for a series that messes with your mind like this one. Characters deal with amnesia, false memories of their lives, and much more. Following a family with a depressing and downright terrifying family dynamic, it’s perfect to be the kind of anime that hits you where it hurts.

6). Ultimate Exorcist Kiyoshi

Shoichi Isui’s Ultimate Exorcist Kiyoshi is also perfect for an anime adaptation. It’s a story about a powerful exorcist who deals with even stronger demonic foes, and each arc seems to be growing in scales of power and fights. It’s also the kind of franchise that seems like it’s going to end with each major fight that goes down, only to reveal that there’s someone even stronger waiting on the horizon.

It’s the current series that feels incredibly nostalgic as the new chapters likely aren’t big with fans, but Ultimate Exorcist Kiyoshi is the kind of story that you can’t put down either way. It’s got a lot of fun designs that are definitely going to look fantastic in motion, and we really need to see this one coming to life soon.

5). Hima-Ten!

Speaking of nostalgia, Genki Ono’s Hima-Ten! is currently playing out like some of the best romantic comedy classics that have ever hit the pages of Shonen Jump. You’ve got multiple girls crushing on a single boy, who himself has been crushing on someone who he doesn’t know likes him back. But what makes this better fitting for the modern era is that each of these girls is fairly proactive in trying to date Tenichi Iemori rather than holding themselves back.

It’s not a series filled with tension from all of these romantic encounters, nor are the girls at each others’ throats like you might see in lesser works. Everything about the characters feels like it’s developing with an ease and emotional understanding between everyone. Tenichi will choose who he wants to date, and each girl has a strong reason they should be the one who ends up with him. And as an anime? Fans would fall in easy.

4). Shinobi Undercover

Ippon Takegushi and Santa Mitarashi’s Shinobi Undercover is a series that will really hit hard with Naruto fans. It’s a series all about ninja fighting and action as its main character, Yodaka, is a young prodigy tasked with secretly guarding a high school student who’s been targeted by the underworld. Yodaka’s incredibly bad in social moments, so his connection with his charge is ultimately what further evolves through the rest of the series with each new fight.

Shinobi Undercover is filled with lots of cool fights with a ton of action, and the latest fights have begun to introduce special skills for each of the ninja to take it all to the next level. It’s the kind of series that’s really going to take off once a new anime is announced, so it’s time to get the party started.

3). Nue’s Exorcist

Kota Kawae’s Nue’s Exorcist is in such a weird place within Shonen Jump. It’s obviously done well with the magazine since its launch in 2023, but you probably won’t hear many people talking about its events. It’s a shame too because it’s also a very nostalgic kind of series where one guy, Gakuro, ends up being the one to gain enough power to take on every major threat that comes his way. All the while building up a huge roster of love interests who all have feelings for him.

Many of the other works released within the same Shonen Jump generation like Akane-banashi, Kill Blue, and RuriDragon have already announced anime adaptations of their own, so the fact this one has yet to get an anime continues to stick out more and more. It’s perfectly made for one as it has a large roster of characters with distinct personalities and powers, but it probably won’t be fully recognized for it until that anime gets made.

2). Ichi the Witch

If we’re talking newer hits, there’s probably no better comeback story that with Ichi the Witch. Artist Shiro Usazaki really made waves with Shonen Jump fans with the release of Act-Age, and it was really shaping up to be a monster hit. That was until the writer was charged with some terrible things that caused the manga to be cancelled. Years after the fact the artist teamed up with Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun creator Osamu Nishi for a magical new series.

Ichi the Witch immediately impressed fans when it debuted as it told the story of a young hunter named Ichi who ends up being the first boy in history to gain the magical powers of a Witch. Tasked with hunting down deadly magical beings known as Magik, Ichi now needs to fight on behalf of witches to take down as many of these threats as possible. It’s such a cool work that’s going to shine in a whole new way once it’s animated.

1). Kagurabachi

But if there’s one series in particular that Shonen Jump fans have been begging to see an anime for, it’s Takeru Hokazono’s Kagurabachi. The series’ hype has been through the roof ever since before the first chapter even released, and fans have been imagining what an anime would look like. It’s hard not to see why as when jumping into the series, you find it’s the story of a kid name Chihiro Rokuhira who’s setting out to get revenge for his father’s death.

The only hang up is his father is the creator of a series of highly powerful magical swords, and Chihiro has been facing off with increasingly stronger wielders ever since. It’s got some fights that are already cinematically laid out, so it’s ready for an anime team that could take it to the next level. It’s got enough material at this point to make a first season of the series, so it’s just a matter of finding out when that might happen. It’s pretty much guaranteed to get an anime.