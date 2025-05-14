After 15 Years, Shonen Jump Is Making an Anime for a Dead Fan Favorite Manga

Fans of a certain popular and beloved manga have had their hopes of an anime adaptation revived years after the series abruptly ended after it was confirmed that Shueisha and REMOW announced a new exciting project. Unfortunately, the details still remain confidential, and more information will be revealed later, but given that there are only a few that fit the description of the manga that will be blessed with a new anime.

As confirmed in a new issue of Total Licensing, REMOW has confirmed its intent to bring more anime to the world after the success of My Deer Friend Nokotan with a joint production with Shueisha to bring an undisclosed manga to life. The manga’s name wasn’t confirmed, but they did share that it was a series that ended more than 15 years ago and is still highly requested by fans to receive an anime adaptation. Few series fit that criteria and the one that has the highest chances of being chosen is the beloved and underrated Psyren, a Shonen Jump series that unfortunately got the short end of the stick around its end, and hopefully, this anime could be just what it needs.

Shueisha and RENOW are 'developing a project based on a Weekly Shonen Jump series that ended +15 years ago and still ranks among top fan-requested titles for animation', according to Total License.



No other details have been revealed.https://t.co/PPtnMG8Z8R pic.twitter.com/WX6quY86H2 — Shonen Jump News (@WSJ_manga) May 14, 2025

Psyren Could Make Its Long-Awaited Comeback

From the issue, it seems the project is still in the early stages as REMOW is looking for merchandising license partners, so it might be a while before the anime is released but more information will be revealed hopefully soon. Psyren is the most obvious choice from that limited description, as it ended in 2010 and is a popular choice when fans are asked which manga they want to receive an anime. In fact, in AnimeJapan 2024 ‘Manga We Want to See Animated’ poll, Psyren came in at 10th place despite the list being filled with recent manga such as Kagurabachi and Kindergarten Wars. The series still has a dedicated fanbase, and there is demand for an anime.

Psyren centers on Ageha Yoshina, a high school student who gets caught up in an enigmatic event after finding a peculiar phone card marked “Psyren.” This card transports him to a barren, post-apocalyptic Japan teeming with perilous creatures and psychic events. While Ageha navigates this dangerous landscape, he meets others with distinct powers and uncovers truths about the world and his own history.

Recently, a canceled Shonen Jump+ manga was confirmed to receive an anime adaptation, which shocked everyone, including the creator, as it was a rarity. While Psyren wasn’t outright axed, it performed very poorly at the end, and the ending was very rushed, which led to fans theorizing that this was due to the low sales. The series is perfect for an anime because of its high-octane action and very gritty tone, and with similar stories like Jujutsu Kaisen and Chainsaw Man being hits, Psyren has all the right ingredients to become something great.

