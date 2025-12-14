15 Years After It Ended, A Classic Shonen Jump Series Finally Gets an Anime: First Look Revealed

One classic series from Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine is coming back to life with a new anime coming next year, 16 years after the series came to an end. With the year coming to an end, it’s time to look ahead to all of the new anime releases coming our way in 2026. It’s going to be a very busy year as there are both a ton of new releases, but also some forgotten classics or underrated hidden gems are going to be making their comebacks too. We’re about to see quite a few revivals coming our way in the next year.

One of the most intriguing projects in this regard is the now officially confirmed anime adaptation for Toshiaki Iwashiro’s Psyren. Originally making its debut with Shonen Jump back in 2007, and coming to an end in 2010, the forgotten manga series is actually going to be making its grand return with a brand new anime adaptation. Scheduled for a release some time next year, you can check out the first look at the new Psyren anime below with the first details revealed for the project as well.

What to Know for Psyren’s New Anime

Psyren will be making its TV anime debut sometime in 2026, but a concrete release date has yet to be announced for the project as of the time of this initial announcement. Katsumi Ono will be directing the new series with animation production handled by Satelight. Shin Yoshida will be handling its scripts, Akira Okuma will be designing the characters, and Takashi Ohmama, Tatsuhiko Saiki, Shu Kanematsu will be composing the music. This announcement comes after fans have been eagerly hoping to see the manga getting an official anime adaptation, and thus these dreams are finally being met.

The first members of the voice cast have been revealed as well with Rikuya Yasuda and Mayuko Kazama signing on as Ageha Yoshina and Sakurako Amamiya respectively. Series creator Toshiaki Iwashiro shared a special message of excitement with fans too, “It’s finally happening—PSYREN is getting an anime! I’m overjoyed that I can finally share this news with my parents and family, something I wasn’t able to do about 15 years ago.” Much like fans had been asking for, the creator has been waiting for this moment for such a long time.

Psyren’s Creator Reacts to New Anime Announcement

“Several young editors and anime production staff have come up to me with a fiery gleam in their eyes, telling me they loved PSYREN when they were teenagers,” Iwashiro’s message continues. “Knowing that those same people, now grown, are involved in bringing this anime to life fills me with nothing but gratitude and emotion. I truly hope the excitement and thrill of PSYREN reaches everyone!” Then the creator also confirmed his involvement with the new anime too, “I also had the opportunity to be involved in the script[s], and like all of you, I’m eagerly looking forward to seeing Ageha and the rest of the cast come to life—moving and speaking on screen.”

Star Rikiya Yasuda shared the same excitement as well, “I received the news that I passed the audition while I was at home—and I’m glad I was in a place where I could yell out

loud, because I really did! Ever since that moment, the excitement of being part of the

PSYREN TV anime hasn’t left me, and I’m dying to share it with all of you.” Elaborating further, “Now, almost 15 years after the manga concluded, PSYREN is heating up once again. I’ll be charging full speed ahead alongside Ageha into this wild, psychic world!!”

