5 Major Shonen Jump Anime Still Returning in 2026 (Ranked By Hype Level)

Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine still has some big anime franchises that are set to make their return later this year, and there’s a lot of hype over what to expect from these anime releases next. Shonen Jump is undoubtedly Japan’s biggest action magazine that has resulted in some of the biggest franchises enjoyed worldwide, and a lot of that success is thanks to the anime adaptations we’ve seen for many of them. 2026 has already seen a lot of heavy hitters making their returns, but there are still plenty more to come.

With the Spring, Summer and Fall 2026 anime schedules still to look forward to through the rest of the year, there are five major Shonen Jump franchises in particular that fans are hyped to see in action. These anime already have made a name for themselves with previous seasons, but are coming back in 2026 for even more. Below you’ll find our choices for five Shonen Jump anime returns you need to be hyped for.

5). One Piece: Elbaph Arc

Premiering on April 5th, One Piece’s anime is returning to officially kick off the Elbaph Arc of Eiichiro Oda’s original manga series. This is going to be much different than any of the anime’s releases in the past too. Rather than releasing a new episode every week of the year, the series is now on a seasonal schedule with plans to release 26 episodes over a few months.

The series was already impressive on that tight schedule, but this change teases we could be in for an entirely new era of One Piece starting this Spring. That’s just so exciting on top of all of the massive developments that are sure to come as part of the overall Final Saga of the story.,

4). Dr. Stone Science Future Part 3

Also returning this April, Dr. Stone Science Future is set to return for its final season of episodes. This is the third part of this massive final season, and Senku and the Kingdom of Science are going to enact their final few projects to bring back civilization within this stone world. This is one of the bigger anime franchises reaching its end in 2026, and that’s another big reason why fans are excited for this comeback.

It’s just going to be more fun science adventures, and no other series offers that kind of experience when watching, really. If it happens to teach you something on the way to the finale, that’s even better.

3). JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run

Coming to Netflix on March 19th, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is coming back for the next major era of the anime. But after everything that happened with the sixth entry, Stone Ocean, the anime has literally sparked an entirely new universe of potential stories to explore. Steel Ball Run is the seventh entry of Hirohiko Araki’s original manga story, but it was also the most anticipated anime adaptation among fans.

The idea of eventually getting to this part in the anime seemed like a far off dream, but it’s really happening. It tells a story of an alternate 1900s America as a race across the country kicks off. With all kinds of wild characters, Stand abilities, and more to look forward to, there’s nothing better than getting to see a new JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure anime in action.

2). Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Final Season

Making its return this July, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is going to come to an end with the fourth and final part of its new anime series. Finally adapting the final arc of Tite Kubo’s original manga, fans are going to be seeing the final chapters of the story brought to life after over two decades of hoping to see that happen. The first three parts of the grand finale have been impressing with not only its visuals, but how much it’s all improved on the original too.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has been a unique anime experience thus far as thanks to all of the retrospect, Kubo has been able to add new materials to flesh out characters and moments he didn’t get to reveal in the manga. The anime has felt like the most complete version of the story by far, and hopefully that hot streak is maintained straight through to the anime’s grand finale later this year.

1). Black Clover Season 2

But even with all of these other big names making their comebacks, Black Clover is still the biggest franchise coming back to screens this year. The series has been gone for nearly five years at this point, and is coming back for the final few arcs of Yuki Tabata’s original manga series. The franchise left fans on the a huge cliffhanger when the anime first came to its end, and Asta and the others are preparing to take on the Spade Kingdom and the members of the Dark Triad.

Black Clover is now in the climax of its final arc overall, so that means the anime won’t be running into the same issue as before. It had to end because it got too close to where the manga was at the time, but now there’s plenty of room for the anime to continue for years to come. Depending on how it might be tackling things, this comeback could be the first in a huge wave of even bigger releases down the line. It’s going to be hard to beat this year.

