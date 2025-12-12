At Long Last, This Underrated Shonen Jump Series Is Finally Getting An Anime

It’s been a long time coming, but Shonen Jump’s cult classic Psyren is finally getting an anime. While Psyren was unceremoniously canceled over a decade ago, the series has always been popular with fans and critics, and it’s not uncommon for it to rank highly in polls for manga people want to see be animated.

To the surprise of many, rumors in recent years have suggested that a Psyren anime is in development, and at long last, it’s finally been confirmed that Psyren is getting an anime, with a Psyren website even being launched to tease an official announcement. Everything should be officially confirmed this upcoming Sunday, but overall, it’s nothing but great to see.

Everything We Know About Psyren’s Anime

Not much has been revealed about the Psyren anime, but what is available is still worth detailing. According to various anime leakers online, the Psyren anime will premiere sometime in 2026, Satelight of Aquarion and Symphogear fame will animate the series, and Ageha and Sakurako, the series leads, will be voiced by Rikuya Yasuda and Mayuko Kazama, respectively.

As for the staff, the anime will be directed by Katsumi Ono, written by Shin Yoshida, and composed by Takao Omama, Tatsuhiko Saiki, and Shu Kanematsu. Saiki and Kanematsu have previously scored the My Next Life as a Villainess anime, and Ono and Yoshida have collaborated multiple times on the Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise, so overall, it’s an excellent pool of talent.

Why Psyren Deserved To Get An Anime Years Ago

Not only is Psyren’s artwork consistently gorgeous with plenty of creative and all-around great character designs, but the story does a great job of developing its sci-fi and mystery plot in a way that always feels natural, and with its incredibly thorough and creative power system, the series more than succeeds visually and narratively in every regard.

Unfortunately, Psyren came out when big-name manga like Toriko, Reborn!, and the “Big 3” of anime were all running in Shonen Jump, so it makes sense that Psyren couldn’t properly stand out and was eventually canceled. That being said, everything great about Psyren has allowed it to maintain relevancy for years, so it’s great that it’s finally getting its due.

Few canceled manga have resonated with fans as much as Psyren has, so it’s great to see it finally be recognized with a full-fledged anime adaptation. There still isn’t much to know about the series, but hopefully, it will more than live up to the hype when it finally premieres in 2026.