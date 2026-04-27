After 4 Years, Underrated Crunchyroll Isekai Reveals New Look for Season 2 Return

Four years after the first season came to an end, a major Isekai now streaming with Crunchyroll has dropped the first look trailer for its Season 2 comeback teasing a big facelift. Fans have gotten to see quite a few new Isekai anime releases through the year thus far, and Crunchyroll is planning to offer even more of these anime over the next year and beyond. But there’s one show in particular that had gone under the radar for many fans after its first season, and hopefully that changes with its second season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games Is Tough for Mobs Season 2 is now on the way four years after the first season came to an end, and the first trailer has been revealed for the new episodes. Not only does this update confirm more of the returning cast, but it importantly reveals the visual overhaul that the anime has gotten with its new batch of episodes. You can check out the first trailer and poster for Trapped in a Dating Sim Season 2 below.

Trapped in a Dating Sim Season 2 Releases First Trailer Ahead of July 2026 Release

Play video

Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games Is Tough for Mobs Season 2 is currently scheduled for a release in July 2026 as part of the Summer 2026 anime schedule. A concrete release date or international streaming plans have yet to be announced for the new episodes as of this time, but you can catch up with the first season now streaming with Crunchyroll in the meantime. Kazuya Miura will be returning to direct Season 2 with ENGI. Kenta Ihara will be providing the scripts and Masahiko Suzuki will be providing the character designs.

Returning voice cast additions include Takeo Otsuka as Leon, Kana Ichinose as Olivia, Fairouz Ai as Angelica, Ayane Sakura as Marie, Akira Ishida as Luxion, Kenichi Suzumura as Julius Rapha Holfort, Kosuke Toriumi as Jilk Fia Marmoria, Shinnosuke Tachibana as Brad Fou Field, Koji Yusa as Chris Fia Arclight, and Nobuyuki Hiyama as Greg Fou Seberg. They can be seen in the new trailer, but it’s clear that the show looks a little different from before. Thankfully, it’s not that dramatically different.

Why You Should Watch Trapped in a Dating Sim

Courtesy of ENGI

Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games Is Tough for Mobs offers a rather fun take on the Isekai genre. When an office worker finds himself reincarnated in the fantasy world of a romance game he had forced to play through for his sister, he realizes that he’s not one of the main heroes but instead is just one of the random “Mob” characters in the background. But with this new world where women are in charge, he finds living a peaceful life all the tougher to get to because he has to work from the bottom up.

It’s not the biggest Isekai anime that fans have wanted to see make its return with new episodes, but there’s a dedicated fanbase who can’t wait to see more. It’s because there’s an interesting wrinkle in it all introduced about half way through that puts Leon up against another reincarnated person, and we’re about to see more of that in action in the coming season.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!