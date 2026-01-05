Crunchyroll Hidden Gem Isekai Returning for Season 2 After 4 Years (With Brand New Look)

One Crunchyroll hidden gem Isekai is finally coming back for Season 2 after four long years, and its characters have gotten a major makeover for the occasion. 2026 is going to be a very packed year for anime as fans have a lot to look forward to in just the Winter 2026 anime schedule alone, and Crunchyroll is going to be offering a ton of exclusives that fans will want to keep an eye out for. But not all of their library gets as much attention as the others, and that could change when one series comes back for its second season.

Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games Is Tough for Mobs made its anime debut back in 2022 (which was one of the biggest releases in Japan that year), and quickly announced that a second season was in the works. But it’s been fairly quiet ever since until a new update revealed that the second season is not only coming our way later this year, but has also gotten a makeover as each of its characters looks a lot different than the way they were seen in the first season. Check it out below.

Trapped in a Dating Sim Season 2 Confirms 2026 Release

Courtesy of ENGI

Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games Is Tough for Mobs Season 2 will be making its debut sometime later this year, but has yet to confirm a concrete release date or window as of this time. It’s going to feature a returning voice cast with Takeo Otsuka as Leon, Kana Ichinose as Olivia, Fairouz Ai as Angelica, Ayane Sakura as Marie, Akira Ishida as Luxion, Kenichi Suzumura as Julius Rapha Holfort, Kosuke Toriumi as Jilk Fia Marmoria, Shinnosuke Tachibana as Brad Fou Field, Koji Yusa as Chris Fia Arclight, and Nobuyuki Hiyama as Greg Fou Seberg all confirmed thus far.

What’s strangest about this first look at the new season, however, is that despite how differently Leon seems to look for the new episodes, it’s going to feature a returning staff and production studio too. Kazuya Miura will be returning to direct Season 2 with ENGI. Kenta Ihara will be providing the scripts and Masahiko Suzuki will be providing the character designs as well much like the first season. Though it does make fans hope that the rest of the production will get that much needed facelift too.

What Is Trapped in a Dating Sim?

Courtesy of ENGI

If you wanted to go back and check out the first season of Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games Is Tough for Mobs that released back in 2022, you can now find it streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll with both Japanese and English language audio. It’s still too early to see if this second season will be licensed for a release with Crunchyroll as well, but we’ll see more information on that the closer we get to its actual release date in the coming weeks.

But it’s a rather fun series that is yet another good spin on Isekai. Its main character is reincarnated in the world of a dating sim meant for women, but also discovers that he’s relegated to the “Mob” role of a random face in the background. Thus deciding to throw the whole world out of order as a result, Leon ends up on a wild path for the future. Make sure to check it out.

