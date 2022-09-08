Anime Report Breaks Down Japan's Top Release of 2022 (So Far)

So far, 2022 has been an excellent year for anime. The summer season slowed things down after a wild spring cour, and it will not be long before the fall rolls in with a slew of hits. Of course, fans all over the world are tuning into this year's releases, and Japanese fans are setting trends with their watch history. So of course, all eyes are on a recent survey as AT-X just announced the results of its top 20 anime titles of 2022 so far.

The update comes straight from Japan as the cable channel polled audiences about the state of anime. AT-X asked which of this year's new series (or non-annual titles) ranked on their list of favorites. So if you want to check out the full list, you can find it below:

20. Slow Loop

19. Restaurant to Another World season 2

18. BIRDIE WING: Golf Girls' Story

17. Ascendance of a Bookworm

16. Love After World Domination

15. Teasing Master Takagi-san 3

14. Don't Hurt Me, My Healer!

13. 86 EIGHTY-SIX

12. Kaguya-sama: Love Is War – Ultra Romantic

11. Made in Abyss

10. Miss Shachiku and the Little Baby Ghost

9. Skeleton Knight in Another World

8. Deaimon: Recipe for Happiness

7. Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games Is Tough for Mobs

6. Overlord

5. Ya Boy Kongming!

4. The Demon Girl Next Door

3. Akebi's Sailor Uniform

2. SPY x FAMILY

1. My Dress-Up Darling

As you can see, this top list includes some very popular titles, so it is not surprising to see Spy x Family ranking in the top spots. Still, My Dress-Up Darling managed o take first place thanks to its colorful animation and cosplaying characters. And of course, Japanese fans found themselves binging titles like Akebi's Sailor Uniform as opposed to Made in Abyss which has a very vocal international fanbase.

What do you think about this latest anime poll? Are you surprised by any of the entries here? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

HT – Crunchyroll