Major Crunchyroll Isekai Confirms New Episode Release After Sudden Cancellation

One major Crunchyroll anime was hit with a sudden cancellation of a future episode this Spring, but thankfully a new update has confirmed a new release date for that next episode. The Spring 2026 anime schedule is packed with some major new releases that fans have been loving to see through the first few weeks of April thus far, but that also includes the return of some major franchises as well. Some of these Isekai franchises are now in the midst of their fourth season, and one is working through an intriguing new arc as a result.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 4 has been steadily airing its new episodes through the Spring 2026 anime schedule so far, and a couple of weeks ago it had revealed that Episode 5 was suddenly removed from the broadcast schedule with a recap special airing in its place instead. But with a new update to its schedule (as spotted by @AIR_News01 on X), the release date for Episode 5 has now been confirmed to thankfully come just a week later on May 8th instead.

Courtesy of Kadokawa

While it was previously scheduled to premiere on May 1st before it was hit with a sudden cancellation and schedule change, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 4 Episode 5 has now been confirmed to release on May 8th. Thankfully this is far from a huge shift in the schedule as anime often have to face these kinds of week long delays for broadcast in Japan, and it really could have been a much worse situation. It’s a rescheduling rather than a full cancellation of a potentially in the works episode.

But while this schedule change means fans are going to have to wait that much longer for the next episode, there’s at least going to be something new for the franchise for fans to check out in the United States and Canada. Crunchyroll is bringing the new feature film, , to theaters in the United States and Canada on May 1st. This film takes place after the events of the third season, and features a cool new story from original light novel series writer Fuse.

What’s Going on in Reincarnated as a Slime Season 4?

Courtesy of Eight-Bit

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 4 is taking the next steps on fleshing out Rimuru and Tempest’s gradual expansion on the kingdoms around them. While Tempest is getting a lot of attention from neighboring kingdoms and has become the target of a takeover plot, Rimuru himself is primarily focused now on expanding the special dungeon that they have been working on since the previous season. In fact, the first few episodes have been largely showcasing its ideas.

With rival kingdoms trying to uncover its secrets with mercenaries, and Rimuru trying to keep them from the top layers of the dungeon to spark more interest in it, it’s been one of the fun things to see expanded upon. But with five separate cours planned for this season to go over the next few years, there is quite a lot more from this franchise to look forward to in terms of action.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!