After Major Delay, 2027 Romance Anime Shares New Look Ahead of Season 2 Premiere

One of the biggest modern romance anime hits is finally coming back for a second season after a major delay, and has dropped a new look at what to expect from its new season. It’s been a great time to be a romance anime fan as not only have multiple kinds of genres made their anime debuts in the last few years, but they have revealed all kinds of unique new hooks. This is especially true for one series that has an awesome production studio behind it all, and it’s coming back for a new season next year.

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The anime adaptation for Sunsunsun and Momoco’s Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian original light novel series originally made its debut back in 2024, and quickly confirmed that a second season was in the works. But while it has been delayed from its originally planned release window of 2026, Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings Season 2 has dropped a new look at the coming episodes ahead of its now confirmed 2027 launch. Check it out in action below.

When Does Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Season 2 Come Out?

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Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Season 2 will be releasing sometime in 2027, but a more concrete release date or potential international release plans have been announced as of the time of this writing. Hiroshi Haraguchi will be replacing Ryota Itoh from the first season as director for Doga Kobo. Yuka Yamada will be taking over scriptwriting duties from Itoh as well, and Yuhei Murota is returning from the previous season to handle the character designs. In terms of the delay, the production team said it was to “improve the quality” of the coming season.

It now means fans will be waiting three years for the next season of the series, but that also means there’s more time to catch up with everything that’s happened in the meantime. Doga Kobo has made a major name for itself thanks to anime releases such as Oshi no Ko, and Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian had that same level of impressive quality. If that’s the case for the second season, even factoring in the delay, then fans have quite a lot to look forward to in its new episodes.

Why You Should Watch Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian

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If you wanted to catch up with Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian, you can now find the series streaming with Crunchyroll in both Japanese and English language audio. It falls in the same kind of category as fans might see in some teasing romances as Alisa often teases the main lead, Masachika, but there’s a twist in that he’s fully aware of her true feelings about him. She often fully confesses how she feels about him in her native language of Russian thinking he doesn’t understand, but he totally does.

Thus he now needs to hide that he completely knows she has romantic feelings for him, but also needs to navigate his interactions with her to make sure that she isn’t embarrassed by that fact either. It’s a back and forth that will come to fruition soon enough, and we’ll see how it works out in the next season and more.

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