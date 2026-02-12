Major Crunchyroll’s Anime Faces Unexpected Delay

2026 is another exciting year for anime fans, as it marks the return of some of the most beloved shows of all time. Series such as Jujutsu Kaisen, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, and Fire Force have already released their new seasons, and the rest of the year is jam-packed with several exciting shows. As the biggest anime streaming platform in the world, Crunchyroll is home to dozens of successful anime series and films. One of the platform’s most beloved romantic comedies, Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian, debuted in Summer 2024 and became a major global hit. It didn’t take long for the series to confirm its second season, and it was expected to be released this year. However, almost two years after the first season’s debut, the anime’s second season will be delayed to next year.

The update comes from the official website of the anime, which revealed that the second season will begin broadcasting in 2027. However, there has been no official announcement regarding the delay, but the reason appears to be production issues, which have hit another major series from the same animation studio, Doga Kobo. Established in 1973, Doga Kobo is one of the oldest animation studios in the country, creating over a hundred anime over the years. Some of its most acclaimed works remain Oshi no Ko, Monthly Girls’ Nozaki-kun, Plastic Memories, and many more.

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Studio Is Facing Production Issues

Image Courtesy of Doga Kobo

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian is produced by Doga Kobo, the same animation studio as Oshi no Ko. The studio is currently facing production issues, as it delayed another anticipated anime earlier this month. The historical anime Though I Am an Inept Villainess was expected to be released in April 2026, but the date has been pushed back to July this year. Last year in March, the studio confirmed adapting one of the best-selling light novels written by Satsuki Nakamura and illustrated by Kana Yuki. However, compared to the historical series, Crunchyroll’s existing rom-com will make fans wait much longer than expected.

What Is The Plot of Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian?

Image Courtesy of Doga Kobo

The story follows Alisa Mikhailovna Kujo, better known as Alya, a half-Russian and half-Japanese student at the prestigious Seirei Academy, a school renowned for educating some of the brightest students in Japan. She is the treasurer of the school’s student council, popular among her peers for her stunning looks, intelligence, and unapproachable personality. Unlike Alya, her classmate Masachika Kuze always slacks off during classes and appears to have no interest in her.

Although Alya was initially irritated at him, she began to see another side of him. Embarrassed to be honest about her feelings, she expresses her affection in Russian, believing he wouldn’t understand her. Unbeknownst to her, Masachika is fluent in Russian and understands every word she says. The story follows them as they continue to spend more time with each other, forming an unexpected and eccentric bond.

