5 Best Romance Anime Series to Watch in 2025

Most anime fans will agree that the medium encompasses a wide variety of genres; it’s always been known for pushing boundaries and exploring unique tropes and ideas that stand out from other entertainment. With anime becoming more and more popular across the globe, we’re seeing an even larger variety of concepts, animation styles, and settings than ever before. While many of the biggest anime series tend to gravitate between some form of fantasy, action, and science fiction, plenty of other shows have garnered attention in the past year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Romance anime series tend to be few and far between when it comes to the mainstream. Many romance shows are regarded as less compelling or lacking in character-driven arcs, especially when it comes to harem-style narratives. That being said, just because some romance series aren’t highly praised by the community as a whole doesn’t mean some awesome, heartwarming romance anime don’t exist. This list will explore five amazing romance anime that you should put on your watch list this year.

5) Honey Lemon Soda

Image Courtesy of J.C. Staff

Honey Lemon Soda is a new romance anime series that debuted in 2025 with 12 episodes. Funny enough, the anime series was produced after the show had a live-action adaptation back in 2021 based on the manga. Though the season is short, it doesn’t lack in emotional moments centering around our main character as she navigates high school and her blossoming feelings for a new friend. Honey Lemon Soda is a warm, coming-of-age story that uses romance to steer the plot and drive character decisions.

The plot follows Uka Ishimori, a shy high-school girl who struggles to make friends after a history of bullying plagues her with social anxiety and awkwardness. Her life changes when she has a chance encounter with Kai Miura, a popular boy who accidentally spills lemon soda on Uka during their run-in, prompting the beginning of a new friendship between the two. Kai’s enthusiasm towards life encourages Uka to open up and overcome her past, though she quickly realizes her developing feelings towards him as a result.

4) Kowloon Generic Romance

Image Courtesy of Arvo Animation

Kowloon Generic Romance is the exact opposite of what its title might suggest, combining a romance story with sci-fi mystery elements. The anime was released in 2025 and already had a live-action adaptation debut this year as well. Kowloon Generic Romance boasts a gorgeous, detailed art style that encapsulates the nostalgia of early 2000s romance series, while adding a touch of modernity through the application of subverting tropes at every turn. If you’re into unsettling, mysterious atmospheres combined with relatable characters falling in love, this show is absolutely for you.

The story of Kowloon Generic Romance is set in the high-tech, futuristic Kowloon Walled City. Real estate agents, Reiko and Hajime, work within the city bounds together and are engaging in the beginnings of an office romance. In the background of this seemingly innocent dynamic, Reiko begins to notice strange peculiarities surrounding her relationship with Hajime that result in her poking around about her past. When Reiko’s reality begins to seem less and less real, she discovers a haunting secret about a past version of herself that seems to have existed before she can remember.

3) My Happy Marriage

Image Courtesy of Netflix

My Happy Marriage is a prime example of a layered romance series driven by the characters’ development and growth over its duration. The show was first released in 2023, but it recently had a second season debut this year. It incorporates fantasy elements into its plot without overwhelming or losing sight of the romance that lies at the heart of the show. My Happy Marriage discusses themes of abuse, trauma, self-acceptance, personal growth, and healing while never feeling overly heavy or bleak, instead focusing on the underlying hope that Miyo’s marriage brings her.

In My Happy Marriage, we follow the story of Miyo Saimori, a woman whose family has abused and degraded her throughout her life. To rid themselves of Miyo, her family arranges a marriage with Kiyoka Kudou, a feared military commander with a reputation for cruelty. In reality, Kiyoka is the first person to treat Miyo with respect and dignity, giving her the space to begin growing out of her family’s dark shadow. This freedom triggers latent supernatural abilities that Miyo wasn’t aware she had, granting her the power to enter dreams.

2) The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity

Image Courtesy of Netflix

The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity has quickly become one of the most popular romance anime shows of the year. It was released in 2025 with its debut season, and fans are already awaiting the announcement for a second season sometime in the future. This anime deals with themes such as societal stereotypes, prejudice, and classism through the lens of a forbidden love narrative. On top of being emotionally compelling, The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity has some of the most beautiful animation seen in recent years, making it a genuine joy to watch.

The plot of The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity has a star-crossed lovers vibe that gives just the right amount of angst in its plot. Rintaro attends a public high school known for its delinquency despite working at his parents’ bakery in his free time; Kaoruko is enrolled in a wealthy, private school and stumbles across Rintaro while visiting the bakery shop. The two slowly grow close despite the rivalry and intense dislike between their respective schools, forcing them to try and bridge the divide together.

1) Blue Box

Image Courtesy of Netflix

Blue Box has all the charm of a sports anime and a romance series without skimping on either genre. The show was released at the end of 2024, with the first season ending in early 2025; the anime was officially announced to have a second season coming shortly after the first season concluded. Praised for both high-quality animation and its excellent cast of characters, Blue Box has become one of the most discussed anime of the last year. Exploring the nature of dreams and ambition, the series gives an interesting take on the average high school experience.

The story of Blue Box focuses on Taiki Inomata, a high school student who’s nursing a long-time crush on his neighbor, Chinatsu Kano, a talented basketball player. After an unexpected turn of events leads Chinatsu to begin living at Taiki’s house, the two begin to develop a deeper bond with each other that influences the nature of their relationship. Determined to be worthy of Chinatsu, Taiki decides to improve his own sports skills in badminton, hoping to become an equal to his crush in sports and talent.

Have you seen any of these romance anime yet? Tell us your favorite romance series in the comments below.