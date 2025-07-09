Surprise Romance Anime Hit Returning for Season 2 in 2026

A surprise hit with romance anime fans is coming back for new episodes next year as Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian has dropped a new update for its second season. The original light novel series from SunSunSun and Momoco got its official anime adaptation debut with the first season of the series last Summer, and fans quickly discovered a new central duo that were unlike many of the other romantic pairings seen elsewhere. It was such a hit that when the first season ended, it was quickly confirmed that a second season was already in the works for a launch in the near future.

When Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian first announced Season 2 was in the works, it didn’t reveal a proper release date or window as of that initial announcement. That’s changed with its newest update shared this Summer, however, as the anime has confirmed that the new season will be hitting our screens sometime in 2026. To celebrate the confirmation of its release window, Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian has dropped a new look at Season 2 that you can check out below.

What Is Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian?

First making its debut on shelves in Japan back in 2020 and the first season premiering last Summer, Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian tells the story of two classmates. One picks on the other, but hides her true feelings for him in her native Russian language. But it turns out that the boy can fully understand Russian thanks to hanging around a Russian childhood friend and learning the language to better understand her. So the entire time he’s fully aware of how she feels, but can’t really fully reveal that fact to her in order to spare her feelings of embarrassment. It’s a comedy of misunderstandings.

Hiiroshi Haraguchi will be taking over directing duties from Ryota Itoh for Doga Kobo (the same studio behind Oshi no Ko and The Shiunji Family Children). Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Season 2 will also see Yuka Yamada taking over as scriptwriter, and Yuhei Murota returning from the first season as character designer. The voice cast from the first season will likely be returning for their respective roles as well with the likes of Sumire Uesaka as Alisa “Alya” Mikhailovna Kujo, Kohei Amasaki as Masachika Kuse, Yukiyo Fujii as Maria “Masha” Mikhailovna Kujo, Wakana Maruoka as Yuki Suo, and Saya Aizawa as Ayano Kimishima heard in the first season.

How to Watch Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian

If you wanted to catch up with the anime in the meantime to see why it’s been such a hit with romance fans, you can now check out Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian now streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll with both English and Japanese language audio options available. They tease what to expect from the series as such, “Alya is a transfer student enjoying popularity at her new high school, often sporting a cold shoulder while earning high marks in class. She ignores her nerdy classmate, Kuze Masachika, except for when she blurts out a flirtatious line to him in Russian. Little does she know, Kuze understands Russian, though he pretends not to. Let’s see where this wacky love story takes them!”