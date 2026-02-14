A Surprise Crunchyroll Anime Has Been Hit By Massive Delay Ahead of Season 2 Premiere

One surprise anime that fans love watching on Crunchyroll has been hit by a massive delay pushing back its new episodes for an entire year. 2026 has been a great year for new anime releases so far, and there are going to be even bigger releases to come as the year continues. But as the anime year continues to launch new waves of releases every few months, there’s unfortunately one returning franchise that won’t be coming back this year. As fans were waiting to see its second season, an unfortunate update has been revealed.

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian has been a very quick success when it comes to fans of romantic comedy, and the anime is one of those hidden gem franchises that was poised to return to screens with a new season later this year. Unfortunately, that’s not going to happen as a new update from the series’ official website and social media account has now confirmed that Season 2 of the anime won’t be releasing until sometime in 2027 to improve its quality.

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Season 2 Delayed to 2027

Courtesy of Doga Kobo

Previously scheduled for a release in 2026, Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Season 2 is now scheduled for a release in 2027 following this delay. As to the reason behind it, the production team cited a need to “improve its quality,” and that generally just means that they need more time to better get the new season together. The second season of the anime was first confirmed to be in production shortly after the first ended back in 2024, but didn’t really set the initial 2026 release window until 2025. They likely just needed even more time than that.

It means there’s going to be a three year gap in between seasons, and that’s not the longest gap in between new episodes that fans have ever had to experience. It’s going to be a tough wait for fans as the first season really threw fans into a different kind of romantic experience with a great lead duo, and Doga Kobo (the studio behind Oshi no Ko and more) really took it all to a whole new level of spectacle. If the second season is anything close to the first, it certainly will be worth waiting for.

How to Watch Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian

Doga Kobo

While this year long delay is going to be a bummer for fans, it also does mean that anyone who has yet to jump into the anime now has the perfect chance to do so. If you wanted to catch up with the first season of Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian, you can now find it streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll in the meantime. It’s yet to be confirmed whether or not they will be offering this second season when it airs next year, but now they’ve got plenty of time to do so.

They offer both a Japanese and English language dub, and thankfully the premise of the anime perfectly lines up with both. Alisa has secret feelings for her classmate Masachika, and teases him about it in her native language, Russian. But she doesn’t know that Masachika himself knows Russian, and therefore knows everything she’s saying. It’s a hilarious mismatch comedy, and you’re going to want to tune in.

