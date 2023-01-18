Aggretsuko Reveals Synopsis for Final Season

Sanrio as a company might be best known for its wildly popular character, Hello Kitty, but another of their "mascots" has taken the world by storm thanks to the metal-singing, office-working red fox known as Retsuko, aka Aggretsuko. With four seasons following the karaoke singing salary woman as she tries to find her place in the world while attempting to hide her love of death metal, the final season is slated to arrive next month on the streaming service and an official synopsis gives anime fans an idea of how the story will end.

Over the course of four seasons, the main impediment to Retsuko's life hasn't just been the trials and tribulations of a nine-to-five office job, but her continuing search to find the love of her life alongside meaning in a world populated with animalistic characters. With her "on again off again" love interest Haida never seeming to seal the deal with Retsuko, a major question that has run through Aggretsuko fans' minds have been filled with questions as to whether the two characters will end up in a relationship with one another when the series comes to an end on February 16th.

Aggretsuko: The Final Season

If you didn't have the chance to catch the latest trailer for Aggretsuko's final outing, you can watch it below, with an official description giving us a better idea of the red fox's last hoorah on the streaming service:

"The "Aggretsuko" series depicts the daily life of officer worker Retsuko, who copes with her frustrations with her boss, co-workers, and the world by belting out death metal. In this season, after Haida quits his job, he is forced out of his apartment that is owned by his parents and begins living in an internet café. There, he encounters Shikabane, someone who seems to have given up on everything. Retsuko decides to live with Haida to save him. Then, a suspicious man who says he is a member of the Diet comes to recruit Retsuko..."

Even though Aggretsuko's series is slated to come to an end, she's left her mark as a major character in Sanrio's roster and will most likely continue to appear on apparel and merchandise for the foreseeable future.

Are you sad to see Aggretsuko end? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Sanrio.