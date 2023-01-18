Aggretsuko Season 5 Confirms Release Date With Trailer, Poster

Aggretsuko is gearing up for its return to Netflix with the fifth and final season of the anime, and now fans know exactly when to expect it with the confirmed release date for the new episodes in a new trailer and poster! When the fourth season wrapped up its run a couple of years ago fans were left wondering about what the series could be planning next. It wasn't until last Fall, however, that a fifth season was confirmed to be in the works. But not only that, this fifth season will also be serving as its last overall.

Aggretsuko previously announced that the fifth and final season would be making its debut with Netflix some time in February, and the newest update from the streaming service has confirmed that the series will be returning for its final episodes on February 16th. To get an idea of what to expect from the anime's final episodes, you can check out the trailer for Aggretsuko Season 5 in the video above and check out the poster for the season below:

Plus, what will happen between Retsuko and Haida...? Check out the final season of Aggretsuko on Netflix starting Feb 16! pic.twitter.com/eVO53MTyXM — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) January 18, 2023

How to Watch Aggretsuko Season 5

Aggretsuko Season 5 will be premiering with Netflix around the world on February 16th. Following Retsuko and Haida's cliffhanger during the fourth season, the two of them are now on completely separate paths in the final season. Haida has seemingly become a gaming recluse, and Retsuko is running for office. You can now catch up with the first four seasons now streaming with Netflix, and they tease the final season of the series as such:

"The 'Aggretsuko' series depicts the daily life of officer worker Retsuko, who copes with her frustrations with her boss, co-workers and the world by belting out death metal. In this season, after Haida quits his job, he is forced out of his apartment that is owned by his parents and begins living in an internet café. There, he encounters Shikabane, someone who seems to have given up on everything. Retsuko decides to live with Haida to save him. Then, a suspicious man who says he is member of the Diet comes to recruit Retsuko..."

