Aggretsuko Releases Series Recap Ahead of Final Season

Aggretsuko is gearing up to come back to Netflix with its fifth and final season next month, and now fans can get ready in style with a new recap video going over the first four seasons of the series to remind you of everything that has gone down! The fourth season of Aggretsuko wrapped up its run back in 2021 with the tease that the series would be returning for a fifth season in the future, but it wasn't until late last Fall that the fifth season was announced to actually be the final one for the series overall.

Aggretsuko Season 5 will pick up following some big developments for Retsuko's life as she heads into an uncertain future, and even runs for some kind of office. But so much has happened in the first four seasons, and it's been so long since the fourth season, that you might need a refresher on the series leading into the fifth season coming our way next month. Thankfully, you can check out Netflix's special recap video of Aggretsuko Seasons 1-4 below:

How to Watch Aggretsuko Season 5

Aggretsuko's fifth and final season is currently scheduled for a release some time in February this year, but has yet to confirm a concrete release date for the new episodes just yet. But that also means there's plenty of time to catch up with either this new recap video or the currently available four seasons now streaming with Netflix. As to what to expect from the series, Netflix teases the events of Aggretsuko Season 4 as such:

"Frustrated with her thankless office job, Retsuko the Red Panda copes with her daily struggles by belting out death metal karaoke after work. After becoming an underground idol to pay off her debts, Retsuko decides to quit OTMGirls and enjoy living a happy, normal life… but just as the company she works for is facing big changes, her relationship with Haida finally begins to move."

Can you believe there's only one more season of Aggretsuko? What are you hoping to see before the anime comes to an end? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!