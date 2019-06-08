Aggretsuko Season 2 Shares English Dub Trailer

In addition to having revealed the Season Two release date for Aggretsuko, the short anime comedy from Sanrio, Netflix has now released the first English-language trailer for the upcoming second season. Fans can check out the new season when it hits on June 14th, and it looks like it’s going to be an emotional doozy for Retsuko as her mother features prominently in the new trailer as do a handful of new characters—including what appears to be multiple love interests.

In the trailer, which you can view above, Retsuko deals with her overbearing mother and she tries to set Retsuko up for marriage. There’s also what Netflix describes as “a nightmarish new coworker” in Retsuko’s office, so that’s sure to cause trouble. It seems like she’ll have plenty to sing about at karaoke this coming season.

The first season of Aggretsuko, as well as its Christmas special, is currently available to stream on Netflix. Retsuko, the show’s eponymous protagonist, is an unassuming 25-year-old red panda who works in an office, constantly dealing with the harsh mundanities of every day office life. As she deals with her office co-workers,her rage builds until she can vent her frustrations with heavy metal karaoke.

Here is how Sanrio describes the character:

“She is a cute Red Panda, working as an office associate in the accounting department of a highly respected trading company. She works in one of the biggest metropolitan areas of Tokyo. It’s always been a dream of hers to work in this field, especially in this part of the city. But in reality, her bosses are unsympathetic and give her harsh deadlines. She ultimately has become a pushover within the company. When she gets pushed to the limit, she goes out after work and takes out her frustration and stress with heavy metal Karaoke sessions!”

