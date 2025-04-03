The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remake Rumor Reveals Potential Release Date

According to a new rumor, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remake is going to release very soon. The remake of the 2006 RPG has yet to be officially announced or confirmed by Bethesda and Xbox, but according to a plethora of rumors it’s happening, and happening soon. The latest rumor about the game claims, in fact, it is happening very soon. That said, the source of the rumor is far from the greatest, and thus the information below should be taken with a grain of salt.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The information comes the way of Detective Seeds, a source with a minuscule track record. Despite this, their latest rumor about the game is making the rounds. According to the X user, the highly rumored remake of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion is set to release sometime this week or next week. Considering this week is almost over, the latter seems more likely.

If this happens, it will be a shadow drop, something that isn’t foreign to Xbox, but something that it doesn’t do often. Perhaps the most prominent example of the former is 2023’s Hi-Fi Rush. That said, there are far more examples of the latter; of Xbox not doing shadow drops.

If this does turn out to be a shadow drop, it may suggest the remake is more a straightforward remake of the 2006 RPG than something akin to Final Fantasy 7 Remake. If Bethesda and Xbox went above and beyond with this project, surely it would want to advertise it and market it before releasing it as that would have be both a major project for Xbox, and an expensive one.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties have commented on this rumor and the speculation it has created. We do not suspect this will change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more coverage on all things Xbox — including all of the latest Xbox news, all of the latest Xbox rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Xbox deals — click here.