Anime Strike Shut Down, Video Moved to Amazon Prime

Anime fans rejoice. Anime Strike is no more.

The dual-pay channel that has drawn the ire of genre fans for nearly one year has been shut down according to a report in Forbes, and confirmed by Amazon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We have decided to move the curated catalogs of Anime Strike and Heera into Prime Video so that more customers can enjoy this content as part of their Prime membership,” a spokesperson told Forbes.

Anime Strike was originally launched on January 12, 2017 as an Amazon Channel. It was an add-on service to the traditional Amazon Prime subscription, meaning fans had to spend an additional $5 per month to watch the Japanese animation features.

As of this morning, content previously placed behind the Anime Strike paywall was moved and made available to those with simply a Prime subscription. The same can be reported of Heera, which was another niche Channel that was offering Bollywood content to users.

The move has been a long time coming for fans who have been very vocal about what additional services were being offered for the extra cost.

During the summer months, Anime Strike stopped updating its social media accounts — so much so that it deactivated an inactive Twitter account. Other signs of struggle was shown when Amazon Strike failed to announce any exclusive offerings to users during the Winter 2018 round of shows.

As of this report, anime programming that were previously labeled “Anime Strike exclusives” were already displayed on Prime Video with the traditional Prime account, making viewing more readily available for everyone.