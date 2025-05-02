Jujutsu Kaisen Already Has Its True Successor (And It’s Not Kagurabachi)

Jujutsu Kaisen isn’t just another shonen anime; it has reached the level of being a cult favorite. From Gojo’s Six Eyes and Unlimited Void, to all the brutal deaths and insane plot twists, it’s easily one of the most talked-about series in recent years. And now that the manga’s heading into its final phase, the big question is: what’s next? What anime is going to create the same kind of hype?

Most people immediately point to Kagurabachi when they hear this question, and yes, we get it. The art, particularly in action scenes, is incredible, with easy-to-follow storytelling and top-tier paneling, especially in recent chapters. Plus, it became an internet meme sensation right from the start. But if we’re being honest? The true successor to Jujutsu Kaisen might actually be Gachiakuta, and not nearly enough people are talking about it yet.

First, What Even Is Gachiakuta About?

If you’ve never heard of Gachiakuta, don’t worry, you’re not alone. Written and illustrated by Kei Urana, it’s a manga that’s been flying under the radar for a bit (at least, relative to Jujutsu Kaisen). But all of that is about to change. The anime adaptation just got announced, making it one of the most anticipated anime series of Summer 2025. It’s being animated by Studio Bones (Mob Psycho 100 and Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood) under director Fumihiko Suganuma and scriptwriter Hiroshi Seko (Attack on Titan and Jujutsu Kaisen) and fans are excited.

The story is set in a society split between the city, where the civilized live, and the slum, where the descendants of criminals are forced to stay, all separated by high walls. Below them lies the feared “Ground,” a dumpsite ruled by animalistic Trash Beasts where criminals are exiled. Our main character, Rudo, is an orphan from the slum, who makes money through criminal activities until one day, he comes home to find his foster parent, Regto, murdered and himself blamed for it. After being sentenced to the Ground, Rudo swears to get revenge against both the actual killer and the society that wrongfully punished him.

But Isn’t Kagurabachi the New Jujutsu Kaisen?

Kagurabachi became an instant hit the moment it dropped, with fans calling it the “next big thing” before Chapter 2 was even released. The manga features impressive illustrations, sharp swordplay, and an easy-to-follow revenge story, making it one of the most satisfying series in the shōnen genre in recent years. As a result, it sold over a million copies in 2024 and even won the Next Manga Award.

The series owes much of its popularity to the protagonist Chihiro Rokuhira, a boy fueled by the desire for revenge, who has already stained his hands with blood more than once. The story is cinematic and intense, clearly pulling inspiration from Naruto, Chainsaw Man, and Western media like Batman and John Wick (which creator Takeru Hokazono openly cites as one of his biggest inspirations). But here’s the thing: while Kagurabachi is well-executed, it plays it kind of safe, lacking the emotional depth and chaotic energy that makes Jujutsu Kaisen so special.

So, Does Gachiakuta Offer That Same JJK Energy?

The reason Jujutsu Kaisen made such an impact wasn’t just sick animation and great fight scenes. It was great worldbuilding with characters you actually care about, all paced perfectly. While Yuji Itadori first seems like your typical sunny shonen protagonist, his role as Sukuna’s vessel allows his story to take a much darker turn down the road. Gachiakuta takes those same feelings of hate and helplessness and turns them up to eleven, with characters who feel broken, angry, and looking desperately for meaning in a world that’s thrown them away.

Like Itadori, Rudo is an orphan who joins a special organization to fight monsters shortly after the death of his parental figure. Except, in this case, the enemies are living beasts made of literal trash, not invisible Curses. Thanks to its memorable characters, rich worldbuilding, a unique power system, and dark themes like abuse, slavery, discrimination, and violence, the manga has totally earned its spot as a top-tier new-gen shonen. Its sketch-heavy art style also helps it stand out, messy in the best way, and unlike the polished look of Kagurabachi or even JJK.

While Gachiakuta hasn’t yet generated the same buzz as Kagurabachi in the manga community, the fans who have discovered it are hyped about the anime in a different way, kind of like that quiet energy that surrounded Attack on Titan before it took off. The fanbase is just waiting for the rest of the world to catch up and see what they already know. And with Studio Bones in charge of the adaptation, it honestly feels like just a matter of time before Gachiakuta inevitably blows up. So if you’re seriously looking for the true successor to Jujutsu Kaisen – the one that delivers those intense fights, dark themes, and insane worldbuilding, mark your calendars for July 2025 to experience Gachiakuta in all its glory as it drops.