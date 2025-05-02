One Piece Hypes One Five Elder’s Deadly Egghead Debut

It’s been only a month since One Piece’s anime returned from its six-month hiatus, and yet, the series is already making waves with the Egghead Arc, which is slowly but surely building up towards its epic climax. It’s an exciting time to be a fan of the series, as One Piece’s anime just gave fans one of the best fights of the Egghead Arc yet with the fated rematch between Kizaru and Luffy. And as if things weren’t exciting enough already, now the upcoming episode promises to be the best episode of the year, with a new trailer hyping the deadly Egghead debut of one of the Five Elders.

Episode 1128 of One Piece just got its very own trailer in addition to the usual preview, and it just gave fans a new teasing look at St. Saturn and his deadly powers. The new teaser video was recently shared by One Piece’s official X handle, and despite being only 15 seconds long, it already has fans beyond hyped for the upcoming episode. The teaser notably includes more shots of the curious demonic summoning circle seen in the original preview, as well as Saturn’s clawed hands when transformed. The video also teases some of Saint Saturn’s spidery transformation, albeit mostly silhouetted, saving the big reveal for when the episode inevitably rolls around this weekend.

One Piece Unleashes New Trailer For Episode 1128 Teasing Saturn’s True Power

So far, One Piece’s anime has revealed very little about the Five Elders, much less their powers and abilities, and St. Saturn’s arrival on Egghead is finally going to change that. Saturn’s arrival on Egghead is poised to completely overturn the tides yet again and with Luffy already having to contend with Kizaru, adding one of the Five Elders into the mix is sure to make things interesting. This is especially true given that Saint Saturn is teased to possess quite ominous, intimidating powers in the latest episode trailer.

Toei Animation

Moreover, Episode 1128 of One Piece has allegedly been directed by Nozomu Shishido, who has directed some of the best episodes of the Egghead Arc yet. These include Episode 1089, which saw Imu destroy Lulusia Kingdom; Episode 1100, which adapted the rematch between Luffy and Lucci; and Episode 1115, which covered the epic battle between Garp and Kuzan. Many fans already expect the upcoming episode to be of “movie-level quality,” and the new trailer certainly seems promising in that regard, teasing the continuation of Zoro’s fight against Lucci and Luffy’s fight against Kizaru.

That said, the real highlight will no doubt be the showdown between Gear Five Luffy and St. Saturn’s mysterious monstrous transformation. All in all, an excellent stretch of episodes awaits One Piece fans in the weeks to come, starting with Episode 1128 releasing this weekend, so be sure not to miss it when it airs at 11:45 AM ET on Crunchyroll.

Source: @OPcom_info on X.

One Piece is streaming on Crunchyroll and Netflix.