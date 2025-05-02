New Gundam SEED Anime Content Has Fans Raving, “Two OVA Episodes Worth of Footage!”

Fans are reacting to the new Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Recollection animation for the SD Gundam G Generation Eternal mobile game. Oricon has shared several players’ reactions to Seed Recollection, with many expressing surprise at how much new footage there is. Based on the fan comments, there is around an episode or two OVAs worth of new footage. Seed Recollection features mostly new animation with new dialogue performed by the original voice cast from the anime. Seed Recollection is meant to bridge the original Mobile Suit Gundam Seed anime and its sequel, Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Destiny.

Videos by ComicBook.com

SD Gundam G Generation Eternal is part of the SD Gundam series, a set of video games focusing on the SD-style Gundams, chibi variants of the main Gundams. It’s an RPG-like game where players get to control and move the Gundams on a grid, fighting off enemy mechas when directly confronting them. Animated cutscenes will play sometimes, with gamers experiencing the new Seed animation if they choose to play through the Seed Recollection Stage. The game is available in many countries, including the United States. The game can be downloaded on most mobile devices through the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Sunrise/Bandai Namco Filmworks

What Is Gundam Seed Recollection About?

Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Recollection brings back most of the cast from the original Gundam Seed anime, with Kira and Athrun returning as main protagonists. Seed Recollection takes place in the two-year gap between the original anime and Seed Destiny, when a peace treaty was signed between the Coordinators and the Naturals. Coordinators are genetically enhanced humans who typically isolate themselves from the rest of humanity, whereas Naturals are non-enhanced people. Kira and the rest of his allies on the Archangel eventually went neutral, decided not to aid either Coordinators or Naturals and instead went with ending the conflict.

Kira and his friends succeeded in ending the war, leading to relative peace before the events of Seed Destiny. Gundam Seed Recollection fills in some of the missing events before Destiny. Kira and his friend-turned-enemy-turned-friend-again Athrun return to fight in a new conflict that predates Destiny. Both protagonists receive new mobile suits in Seed Recollection. Kira pilots the Dragoon Strike Gundam, a mobile suit variation of the original Strike Gundam. He starts piloting the original Strike Gundam in Seed before gaining the iconic Freedom Gundam in the latter half of the series. He would later receive the Strike Freedom Gundam in Seed Destiny.

Athrun pilots a variation of the Murasama in Seed Recollection, going against his typically mobile suit habit. Athrun’s other mobile suits, like the Aegis, Justice, Savior, and Infinite Justice, all have a dark pink and black color scheme. In contrast, the new Murasama he pilots in Seed Recollection is grey in the gameplay trailer. The Dragoon Strike Gundam and Athrun’s Murasama are two new SD Gundams gamers can try out now in SD Gundam G Generation Eternal. Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Recollection became available for the game on April 30th, 2025.

H/T: Oricon US Website