Amazon Delists Several Manga and Light Novels for Inappropriate Content

Amazon is one of the biggest sites out there, and its yearly sales total in the billions. With business booming amidst the pandemic, there are millions of anime fans eyeing the site's offerings as they look to get new manga and light novels. But as it turns out, it seems a slew of digital titles has been delisted by Amazon because of some inappropriate content.

As reported by Anime News Network, J-Novel Club and Yen Press have been impacted by the delisting dilemma. Back in May and June, both publishers were impacted after Amazon Kindle delisted some of its books. This led Sam Pinansky at J-Novel Club to reach out about the error, but Amazon Kindle has yet to resume sales of any digital light novel it suspended.

According to the president of J-Novel Club, Amazon has given no specific reason as to why the light novels were taken down. The only thing the company has said is that it determined the publications were not appropriate for Kindle, and that is that. The Kindle Content Review team has yet to fulfill an evaluation of the light novels which include How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord.

(Photo: J-Novel Club)

Yen Press has also been impacted by the issue as several of its digital publications were taken down from Amazon. The publisher was told these delisted novels "did not fall within [Amazon's] global content guidelines" following review.

So far, no resolution has been put on the table for either publisher, but the titles taken down are still available through other venues. Amazon has retailers selling the affected novels physically, and digital editions can be found in English through Amazon JP. You can find a full list of the delisted titles below:

Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest light novel volume 6 (J-Novel Club)

How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord light novel volumes 3, 6-8, 10 (J-Novel Club, volumes 1, 2, 4, 5, 11, 12 still available on Amazon.co.jp)

Mixed Bathing in Another Dimension light novel volume 6 (J-Novel Club)\

There Was No Secret Evil-Fighting Organization (srsly?!), So I Made One MYSELF! light novel volume 1 (J-Novel Club)

Infinite Stratos light novel volumes 3, 8 (J-Novel Club)

Seirei Gensouki - Spirit Chronicles light novel volume 4 (J-Novel Club)

Grimgar of Fantasy and Ash light novel volume 1 (J-Novel Club)

Lazy Dungeon Master light novel volume 2 (J-Novel Club)

The Greatest Magicmaster's Retirement Plan light novel volumes 1-6 (J- Novel Club, still available on Amazon.co.jp)

Clockwork Planet light novel volumes 1-4 (J- Novel Club, still available on Amazon.co.jp)

I Shall Survive Using Potions! light novel volumes 1-4 (J- Novel Club, still available on Amazon.co.jp)

I Shall Survive Using Potions! manga volumes 1-3 (J- Novel Club, still available on Amazon.co.jp)

No Game, No Life light novels (Yen Press)

Oreimo manga (Dark Horse Comics)

Eromanga Sensei manga (Dark Horse Comics)

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.