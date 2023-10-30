American Dad Teases New Halloween Special, "Z.O.I.N.C.S."

American Dad Season 18 has been showing off its new episodes with TBS this Fall, and the animated series has shared the first look at its next Halloween special for the year, "Z.O.I.N.C.S."! American Dad usually goes all out for its holiday episodes ever since it kicked off its own take on Halloween years ago, and that's why these holiday episodes are often some of the most highly anticipated. With the spooky holiday underway, American Dad is getting ready for its next big special episode as it teases a Scooby-Doo like theme as Stan has gone missing.

American Dad Season 18's Halloween special will serve as the 15th episode of the season overall. Titled "Z.O.I.N.C.S." and it's being teased with an ominous synopsis of, "It's Halloween night and Stan is missing." That's the theme of the first promo for it as well that sees the rest of the Smith Family dressing up as the Scooby-Doo mystery gang while Francine notices that Stan has gone missing (queuing up the big mystery for the special overall). Check out the teaser below:

Where to Watch American Dad Season 18

American Dad Season 18 is now airing its episodes on TBS, and then it will be available for Adult Swim as it re-airs the season every Wednesday night at 11PM. As for what to expect for those jumping in for the first time, TBS teases American Dad as such, "American Dad! centers on super patriotic CIA agent Stan Smith (voiced by Seth MacFarlane) and the misadventures of his unconventional family in Langley Falls, VA. Stan applies the same drastic measures used in his job at the CIA to his home life, where Stan's blissfully unaware wife, Francine (Wendy Schaal), has an unfaltering loyalty that makes her blind to his unabashed arrogance.

His left-wing activist daughter Hayley (Rachael MacFarlane), however, doesn't let him off so easily and knows just how to push her father's buttons, unlike her dopey, well-intentioned husband Jeff (Jeff Fischer) who doesn't know much of anything. Son Steve (Scott Grimes) is a geeky-yet- confident kid who spends his time playing video games and obsessing about the opposite sex. The Smith cabinet is rounded out by two rather unconventional members: Roger (MacFarlane), a sassy, sarcastic and routinely inappropriate space alien, and Klaus (Dee Bradley Baker), an attention-starved goldfish with the brain of a German Olympic skier."

What are you hoping to see in the new American Dad Halloween special this year? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!