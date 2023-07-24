American Dad Season 18 Hypes Return With New Poster

American Dad Season 18 is returning to TBS with new episodes later this Fall, and American Dad has shared the first tease at what these new episodes will look like with an intense new poster for the second half of the season! American Dad has been airing Season 18 of the series on TBS as the Smith Family have been going through wilder adventures than ever, but now the series is in the middle of a break as it prepares to come back for the second half of its run later this September. And TBS has offered a new look at what's next.

American Dad Season 18 announced that it will be returning to TBS with new episodes beginning on September 4th at 10:00PM ET/PT, and American Dad celebrated over the San Diego Comic-Con 2023 weekend with a special panel celebrating the series' run so far. It was also where fans got to see an intense poster for the new episodes that teases all kinds of monstrous figures coming to American Dad when Season 18 kicks off its second half this Fall. You can check out the new poster for American Dad Season 18 below:

Dope art in celebration of new episodes coming September 4 🙌 Get this poster at the San Diego Comic Con! #AmericanDad pic.twitter.com/aTAuLYc0Bk — American Dad (@AmericanDadTBS) July 20, 2023

Where to Watch American Dad Season 18

American Dad Season 18 will be re-airing its first half of episodes with TBS on July 22 and July 29 from 6-8:30pm. Fans who miss out on those will then be able to check out American Dad Season 18 on Adult Swim as it re-airs the first half of the season every Wednesday night at 11PM. When TBS airs new episodes of American Dad beginning on September 4, these episodes will then air on Adult Swim nine days after on Wednesdays at 11PM as well. As for what to expect for those jumping in for the first time, TBS teases American Dad as such:

"American Dad! centers on super patriotic CIA agent Stan Smith (voiced by Seth MacFarlane) and the misadventures of his unconventional family in Langley Falls, VA. Stan applies the same drastic measures used in his job at the CIA to his home life, where Stan's blissfully unaware wife, Francine (Wendy Schaal), has an unfaltering loyalty that makes her blind to his unabashed arrogance. His left-wing activist daughter Hayley (Rachael MacFarlane), however, doesn't let him off so easily and knows just how to push her father's buttons, unlike her dopey, well-intentioned husband Jeff (Jeff Fischer) who doesn't know much of anything. Son Steve (Scott Grimes) is a geeky-yet- confident kid who spends his time playing video games and obsessing about the opposite sex. The Smith cabinet is rounded out by two rather unconventional members: Roger (MacFarlane), a sassy, sarcastic and routinely inappropriate space alien, and Klaus (Dee Bradley Baker), an attention-starved goldfish with the brain of a German Olympic skier."

