Adult Swim Orders Original Anime by Jujutsu Kaisen Director

Adult Swim has big plans for its coming lineup, and as it turns out, anime will be a big part of that future. Earlier today, the program announced it was creating a full-on Rick and Morty anime following its successful shorts. And now, word has arrived that Adult Swim is working on an original animated series with the director of Jujutsu Kaisen.

The news comes from Warner Bros. Discovery as the network is preparing for its upfronts event. It was there Adult Swim revealed several of its new projects, and fans were told Ninja Kamui is in the works there with director Sunghoo Park.

According to Variety, the anime will tells the story of Joe Higan, a former ninja who left his clan and came with his family to hide in rural America. However, Joe is brought back to the life when a team of assassins is sent to take out Joe's family. After surviving the attack, Joe resumes his former title Ninja Kamui to exact revenge for his family's death, and the show will give a delicious take on a 21st century ninja.

Park will be directing Ninja Kamui as shared, but Takeshi Okazaki will be doing character designs. Fans will know the character artist best from Afro Samurai, but Okazaki has also worked on series like Fate/Grand Order. Sola Entertainment and E&H Productions will produce the series.

As for Park, the director is one of anime's superstars these days. He is the artist overseeing Jujutsu Kaisen as season two is now in the works at Studio MAPPA. The artist returned to the supernatural franchise with Jujutsu Kaisen 0, and before meeting Gojo Satoru, Park worked on other hit series like The God of High School, Yuri on Ice, and Terror in Resonance.

What do you make of this new series order? Are you excited to see Park tackle this ninja tale? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.