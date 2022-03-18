Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Director Addresses Gojo's Hidden Feelings for Geto

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 has found the release date for its first home release, and these days, fans are eager to watch the movie once more. After all, the movie went above and beyond to bring Yuta's backstory to life, and his character will become rather important when season two comes around. That's not even accounting for the film's take on Geto, and director Sunghoo Park is opening up about the man and his ties to Gojo.

Recently, a new comment from Park went live as fans learned more about Jujutsu Kaisen 0 and its Blu-ray release in Japan. It was there the director opened up about Gojo and Geto's true feelings about one another as the film pits the former best friends in a fight to the death.

"I think they are best friends but Gojo has to cut off his relationship with Geto who became a curse user. He must put an end to the man named Geto," Park shared (via Kaikaikitan).

"The sadness of the parting was the theme of the relationship between the two in the movie. The moment the word "Geto" comes out, Gojo reacts differently than usual. Gojo's feelings are also expressed in such details."

For those who have watched Jujutsu Kaisen 0, they will know just how true Park's assessment rings. Geto made his choice to abandon jujutsu society and his friends despite years of training. However, Gojo was not so easily swayed. Despite wanting to save Geto, the expectations placed upon Gojo from birth only left him with one option, and that was to kill Geto should he get the chance. There's no denying these two share a tragic bond, and Jujutsu Kaisen season two will only twist it more so when Gojo learns about his friend's post-mortem fate. But at least for a minute, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 showcases the true nature of Gojo and Geto's bond before bringing the latter to their end.

