Jujutsu Kaisen Funko Pops Add An Exclusive 4-Pack

Fans got their first Funko Pops based on the supernatural horror anime series Jujutsu Kaisen back in May for Funko's halfway to Halloween (aka Funkoween) event. Today, Funko is adding to the collection with an exclusive 4-pack that includes Megumi Fushiguro with Divine Dog, Nobara Kugisaki, Satoru Gojo, and a glow-in-the dark Yuji Itadori that was not available in the Funkoween wave. The 4-pack is available to pre-order here at GameStop now for $47.99.

The timing for these Jujutsu Kaisen Funko Pops makes sense. The anime prequel film Jujutsu Kaisen 0 has been a massive success with a home video release on the way. Jujutsu Kaisen Funko Pops will also help to tide fans over until season 2 of the anime arrives in 2023. Details on the original Jujutsu Kaisen wave of Funko Pops can be found below. Pre-orders for the common figures are live here at Entertainment Earth now (free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code SUNFREE22) and here at Walmart in a loose 5 pack. Exclusives are marked:

Jujutsu Kaisen – Sukuna Funko Pop (Deluxe)

Jujutsu Kaisen – Megumi with Dogs (Pop and Buddy)

Jujutsu Kaisen – Gojo Funko Pop

Jujutsu Kaisen – Itadori (Black Flash) Funko Pop

Jujutsu Kaisen – Mahito Funko Pop

Jujutsu Kaisen – Nobara Funko Pop

Jujutsu Kaisen – Yuji With Sukuna– Hot Topic Exclusive

Juutsu Kaisen – Itadori with Tsukamoto Doll – FYE Exclusive

Jujutsu Kaisen – Gojo (Hollow Purple) – Chalice Collectibles Exclusive

Jujutsu Kaisen – Gojo (Cursed Technique Reversal: Red) – BoxLunch Exclusive



Jujutsu Kaisen – Sukuna with Heart – Galactic Toys Exclusive

Jujutsu Kaisen – Mahito (New Arms) – BAM Exclusive

If you have yet to watch the prequel movie for yourself, Crunchyroll released an official description of Jujutsu Kaisen 0:

"Yuta Okkotsu is a nervous high school student who is suffering from a serious problem-his childhood friend Rika has turned into a Curse and won't leave him alone. Since Rika is no ordinary Curse, his plight is noticed by Satoru Gojo, a teacher at Jujutsu High, a school where fledgling exorcists learn how to combat Curses. Gojo convinces Yuta to enroll, but can he learn enough in time to confront the Curse that haunts him?"

The popularity of the Shonen franchise from Gege Akutami cannot be overstated, with Jujutsu Kaisen becoming one of the biggest sellers for Weekly Shonen Jump, especially following the release of its first movie. While it still has some territory to cover if it is hoping to overtake the likes of One Piece and Demon Slayer, who knows how much more popular it will become when season two arrives in 2023.

You can keep tabs on all of the spooky Funko Pops releases right here via our Funkoween 2022 master list.