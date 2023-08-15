MAPPA Studio CEO Breaks Silence on AI's Future in Anime

Things never stay the same in tech. The field is incredibly diverse and has made untold headway in the past decade. From medical marvels to big-screen effects, tech can do just about anything. Of course, there is a dark to every light, and many creators are eyeing technology like AI with trepidation. The field is always just a few steps from taking over creators, but in a recent chat, the CEO of MAPPA Studios says he doesn't think a total takeover is in the cards.

Recently, Manabu Otsuka spoke with Globis in Japan about the future of tech in anime. It was there the MAPPA CEO and producer got honest about the implications of AI. When asked if the tech could work with anime creators, Otsuka believes such incorporation is possible, but AI will never be able to supersede real-world talent.

According to Otsuka, the staff at MAPPA is already doing research on AI applications in anime. The tool could help streamline budget issues and production scheduling in the future, after all. But when it comes to studio work, Otsuka says MAPPA is looking to bring more artists into the studio. To him, nothing can beat a human touch in anime, and the most AI could do is background art if that.

As you can imagine, Otsuka's frank chat has stirred buzz within the anime fandom. The CEO leads one of anime's most innovative studios, so there is a lot of attention on MAPPA and its direction. The studio's take on AI is incredibly telling for where the industry as a whole can go. Given the global fandom's backlash against AI, it is hard to imagine a near future where tech is used to propagate full-blown shows. But when it comes to behind-the-scenes processes, even Otsuka admits AI could be tooled into something useful.

For now, there is no telling where AI will fit in the future of entertainment. In the United States, the emerging field has stirred intense controversy with creators ranging from writers to actors and singers. Copyright infringement arguments are rife within the AI debate, and some of Hollywood's biggest institutions are taking arms against the tech. Currently, both the WGA and SAG-AFTRA are on strike in part due to AI demands. So as AI develops, we will see whether fears about the tech were founded or not.

What do you think about this latest comment from MAPPA? Do you believe anime and AI can work together? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!