Chainsaw Man Cliffhanger Reunites Denji With a Surprising Hybrid

Chainsaw Man is back with another chapter, and as we've come to expect, it ends with a dizzying cliffhanger. Denji is still under close watch by the Devil Hunter group while Asa continues her spree against devils. With the whole world tipped on its side, Denji is left unsatisfied watching his shine as Chainsaw Man diminish. And despite his short leash, well – Chainsaw Man chapter 138 manages to reintroduce Denji with a face from the past.

Thankfully, the surprise didn't come from Makima or the like. Denji had a surprising reunion with Swordman this week... even if he doesn't remember ever meeting the hybrid devil to begin with.

(Photo: Shueisha)

It seems the hybrid devils are now making moves in Chainsaw Man, and Denji's meeting with Swordman proves as much. We know very little about this hybrid except for the fact he's alive. During the Control Devil arc, Denji came face to face with Swordman and killed them in battle. Makima brought the hybrid back only for Pochita to destroy them once more. But now, it seems Swordman is back in action.

Of course, his return raises some big questions. Mainly, we want to know how the other hybrids are doing. After all, there are seven of them outside of Denji, so we might be revisited by others such as Whip or Spear.

Clearly, the return of the hybrid devils has sparked curiosity amongst fans, and Denji will be dragged into the ordeal before long. With the end of days overhead, it is possible the hybrid devils will try to get Denji out of his handlers' grasp. And if that happens, well – it is going to make Asa's job of saving Chainsaw Man that much harder.

