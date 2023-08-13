Viral Chainsaw Man Cosplay Brings an Angel Down to Earth

When it comes to Chainsaw Man, creator Tatsuki Fujimoto spared nothing with his character designs. From the details in its devils to its smart-dressed hunters, Chainsaw Man is a visual feast. Of course, all of the characters have top-notch designs though some are better than others. This is why Devil Hunters like Angel stand out, and now one fan has brought the beloved character to life.

As you can see below, the look is the definition of angelic. Done by the Instagram user Moondays Cos, this take on Angel from Chainsaw Man is sheer perfection. The look shows Angel amongst the clouds with their feather-white wings spread wide. With a halo over their head, Angel's cosplay features a simple tailored suit, and the magic comes to life with her features. Moondays Cos went the distance to replicate Angel's delicate face in real life, and we're honestly too impressed for words.

If you are a fan of Chainsaw Man, you will know Angel is quite the character. Their angelic looks made them a favorite with fans from the start, but Angel grew on fans for other reasons. Their complex history with humanity drew in Chainsaw Man readers, and of course, their tie to Makima kept us all guessing. So if you ever wanted to know what Angel would look like IRL, here you go.

If you have not met Angel yet, you can be introduced through Chainsaw Man ASAP. The anime's first season is streaming on Crunchyroll right now. As for the manga, Chainsaw Man is ongoing and releases new chapters over on the Shonen Jump app. So for more details on the hit series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Denji's a poor young man who'll do anything for money, even hunting down devils with his pet devil Pochita. He's a simple man with simple dreams, drowning under a mountain of debt. But his sad life gets turned upside down one day when he's betrayed by someone he trusts. Now with the power of a devil inside him, Denji's become a whole new man-Chainsaw Man!"

What do you think about this take on Chainsaw Man's angelic hunter? Are you caught up with the hit series...? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!