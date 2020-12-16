Amazon Seems to Have Removed Some Manga Overseas Following Content Debate

✖

Amazon as a company has hit new heights during the time of the coronavirus pandemic, thanks in part to delivering merchandise and everyday items to patrons who might be spending far more times indoors than they previously had, but it seems as if the behemoth of a company has de-listed a handful of manga series from their site for reasons unknown. While this "de-listing" doesn't appear to affect North America, it seems as if several series' installments have been stricken from the web site in Germany, including the likes of How Not To Summon A Demon Lord and Yuna & The Haunted Hot Springs!

Anime and manga being banned in foreign countries is no surprise, having happened a handful of times before, with Australia having recently banned the distribution of "Hentai" in the country'. Surprisingly enough, however, this isn't the first time that How Not To Summon A Demon Lord was banned on Amazon, with the series created by Yukiya Murasaki. The anime itself was banned from Youtube for "Questionable material" with Amazon's Kindle originally not allowing the manga series to be released on its platform. Though we are left in the dark as to why Amazon Germany has de-listed the "Ecchi Series", there is definitely precedent considering how the site has approached these matters in the past.

Twitter User Manga Megura noted that Amazon Germany had not de-listed the Ecchi Series completely, but rather is not offering a number of volumes from the anime franchises of How Not To Summon A Demon Lord and Yuna & The Haunted Hot Springs:

Seems like Amazon in Germany suddenly find their moral high ground too & de-list some ecchi manga series (selected volumes only) from their offering. Affected are vols of "Yuna & the Haunted Hotsprings" & "How NOT to summon a Demon Lord" The reason is not 100% confirmed but... https://t.co/kkrojIBj5w — Manga Mogura (@MangaMogura) December 10, 2020

How Not To Summon A Demon Lord is a series that follows in the same vein as Overlord, The Rising of The Shield Hero, and Sword Art Online, in which a gamer is transported into the digital world and attempts to navigate the environment, though the former is far more raunchy than the other series listed here.

What do you think of this de-listing by Amazon Germany?