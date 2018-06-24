Anime Girls Take Over ‘Call Of Duty’ In This Hilarious Mod

Call of Duty is one of the most recognizable gaming franchise out there. The war-centric series is known for its weaponry and zombified excursion, but fans don’t think of anime when the title comes to mind. However, one mod is looking to change that.

So, if you are tired of playing Call of Duty: Black Ops III the old way, don’t fret. There is a mod out there that flood the game with all things anime.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on Steam, a mod for Call of Duty went live, and it has since garnered some viral attention. The download, which can be found here, lets gamers alter character models in Black Ops III to be more anime-friendly. You know, by turning everyone into cutesy anime girls.

This Call of Duty anime girl mod is WILD (source: https://t.co/MGC5C3Gz7J) pic.twitter.com/JYGxez0liJ — GameSpot (@gamespot) June 21, 2018

“Yeah,finally anime-related stuffs in BO3,” the page writes. “Probably the first character mod based on anime style for COD!”

As you can see, the mod itself is called Call of Duty: Neptunia Ops III. The download transforms characters in popular title into girls from Hyperdimension Neptuna. Heroines such as Neptune, Nepgear, Noire, Blanc, and more can enter Call of Duty through the mod, and its footage is pretty hilarious to watch.

Still, the mod is a rather impressive one. It brings these anime heroines into the game, but it doesn’t do so halfway. The mod gives the girls expressive features, a treat that makes “your waifus 1000% more lively!” It supports campaigns, multiplayer, and zombie operations. Oh, and language supports are also built in.

Of course, this isn’t the only game mod out there for anime lovers. Awhile back, a Grand Theft Auto mod by JulioNIB was all the rage when it brought Son Goku into the game. The download allowed the Dragon Ball hero to enter the game with all his powers fully functional. So, if you ever wanted to steal a car with a swift Kamehameha, you totally can thanks to the Internet.

What kinds of anime mods should the game community embrace next? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!