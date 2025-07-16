The Best Historical Seinen Anime Hypes Finale With New Look & Movie Teaser

Golden Kamuy is gearing up to conclude its story by adapting its final and climactic arc soon, and with a prologue movie before the final season airs to set the stage for everything to come in a grand and exciting theatrical release. The series has been extremely fun and intriguing so far, with absurd comedy and nuanced political statements, and the final war arc will take everything up a notch and deliver on all the hype and expectation of what is a contender for the best historical manga out there.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The official X (formerly Twitter) account of the Golden Kamuy anime has revealed that its final arc will start airing in January 2026, and a poster accompanied the announcement. Furthermore, there will be two movies titled Golden Kamuy: Sapporo Beer Kōjō-hen (Golden Kamuy: Sapporo Beer Factory Arc), which will adapt the penultimate arc before all hell breaks loose in the final war for the long-desired gold treasure. The first and second movies will release in Japanese theaters on October 10th and October 31st, respectively, with the theme song by Awich x Ali, and titled “Kogane no Kanata” (Beyond the Gold). The anime is concluding in a characteristically exciting manner, and with fans about to be treated to two feature movies and an exciting final arc, there has never been a better time to be a supporter of Satoru Noda’s epic masterpiece.

Golden Kamuy’s Finale Is on the Horizon With Latest New Look

Image Courtesy of Brain’s Base

In the early 1900s in Hokkaido, following the Russo-Japanese War, former soldier Saichi Sugimoto, known as “Sugimoto the Immortal,” embarks on a quest for gold to fulfill a promise to his deceased friend: to take care of his family, particularly his sick widow. He learns about stolen Ainu gold that is concealed by a killer who tattooed the treasure map on his fellow inmates. After discovering a body with such tattoos and surviving a bear attack—thanks to a resourceful Ainu girl named Asirpa, whose father was one of the victims—they join forces to find the treasure for justice and personal redemption.

The staff listing for the final season is yet to be revealed, but it will likely remain mostly unchanged for those in the movie. Shizutaka Shizuhara will be returning as the chief animation director, with Noboro Takagi (Kuroko’s Basketball, Kingdom) handling the series composition. Takumi Yamakawa will come back to handle the character designs, Jin Aketagawa (Fire Force) as the sound director, and Kenichiro Suehiro (Re:Zero, Undead Unluck) in charge of the music.

Golden Kamuy Movie Teaser Signals the End of an Era

Play video

The final arc, or more commonly known as the Hakodate Arc, covers Chapters 280 to 314. Involving every single faction built up like the 7th Division, remnants of the Shinsengumi, Sofia’s group, and the protagonists in an epic and closed-off battle to claim massive amounts of gold and land. The arc sees the payoff to many characters’ conflicts, as well as poignant conclusions fitting for such an incredible arc.

There will be more information about the season, such as episode count and release date, in due time, but for now, Golden Kamuy fans should be hyped for the finale of an all-time great manga.