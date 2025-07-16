Initial D & MF Ghost Sequel Debut to Be Featured in Upcoming Limited Release

Alongside Young Magazine’s (Kodansha) announcement of celebrating its 45th anniversary of its Japanese publication with a new U.S. release exclusively for American audiences, there are also some exciting new manga titles to be released. As the manga magazine is known for featuring and serializing popular sci-fi, dark horror, and cyberpunk titles for adults such as Akira, Ghost in the Shell, Initial D and Dragon Head, the magazine will be featuring 19 new chapters to debut. With new titles being unveiled from legendary manga creators like Shuzo Oshimi (The Flowers of Evil), Masaaki Nakayama (PTSD Radio), and Shuichi Shigeno (Initial D and MF Ghost) to help boost the magazine’s American launch, the most popular titles will be chosen by fan votes to continue to be serialized in future editions with a special edition magazine to be released.

Although readers can vote from August 21st to November 10th on 16 eligible titles to continue serialization for the new launch within the U.S., there will also be several new titles that will feature additional titles that fans can anticipate reading upon release. Alongside Shuzo Oshimi’s new title, Me and Bob Dylan (and My Father), and The Silent Forest by Masaaki Nakayama, for those who run on excitement and gasoline, fans also eagerly anticipate Shuichi Shigeno’s new Initial D and MF Ghost sequel. Since running in the ’90s, the speedster street racing adventure is miles ahead as it continues with the latest manga instalment, Subaru and Subaru. And with a limited release, take it from us — it’s the wheel deal!

Fans Rev Up Anticipation for a New Limited Sequel Release

Within the year after Kanata Rivington, a student of Takumi Fujiwara, swept the MFG, an internationally famous road race held in Japan, young female driver Subaru Sato from Gunma meets Bunta Fujiwara while the troubled duo Ogata and Aiba encounter a mysterious young man named Subaru Kudo from Kanagawa. As the two Subarus burn with the fighting spirit of legendary racers like Takumi Fujiwara, the worlds of Initial D and MF Ghost collide as the real race to become a street speed legend begins!

Getting on the fast track to exclusive new manga is how we roll! Buckle up and get ready to put the pedal to the metal with this engine-ious new installment to shift gears and go full throttle on the Initial D and MF Ghost series, you won’t want to steer clear of! If you’re fueled by fun and want a manga to make your heart race into overdrive, you won’t want to pump the brakes on this charismatic new sports racing adventure-drama manga by Shuichi Shigeno. Cruising into its launch on July 22 in Young Magazine’s upcoming Issue #34, the series’ sequel, Subaru and Subaru will be anything but tiresome and definitely won’t be falling flat. But one question remains: can you handle it?

Are you wheelie excited to race for this limited released? Let us know in the comments if this series is exhausted or if everyone auto know about it!