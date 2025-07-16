Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Movie Will Finally Fulfill a Promise Made to Fans Nearly 5 Years Ago

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle movie is almost here, hitting Japanese theaters this Friday, July 18th, and is scheduled for release in the USA on September 12th. Fans are eagerly anticipating this special installment as it marks the beginning of the series’ climax, an all-out war between the Demon Slayer Corps and the demons, deciding the ultimate fate of humanity and demonkind. However, this arc is more than just an epic battle; it delivers the long-awaited confrontations the story has been building toward through its previous installments. The most anticipated highlights include the Hashira facing off against the Upper Moon demons, the strongest characters in the series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With teasers, trailers, and a confirmed runtime of 2 hours and 35 minutes, the movie promises breathtaking, visually stunning battles. At first glance, it’s clear that major moments will feature the Insect Hashira, Shinobu Kocho, taking on Upper Moon Rank 2, Doma. However, even more attention centers on the long-awaited showdown between protagonist Tanjiro Kamado and Upper Moon Rank 3, Akaza. This confrontation has been years in the making, nearly five years since their fateful encounter in the Demon Slayer: Mugen Train movie.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Will Feature a Long-Awaited Rematch After Nearly 5 Years

©Koyoharu Gotoge / SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train was initially released on October 16, 2020, featuring the epic battle between fan-favorite Hashira, Rengoku, and Akaza. This encounter ended with Rengoku’s death, as the Flame Hashira gave everything to protect the series’ main trio. Since then, fans have been eagerly waiting to see Tanjiro confront Akaza, driven by vengeance and the desire to avenge Rengoku’s death. The weight of this confrontation is immense, as Tanjiro, immediately after Rengoku’s death, attempted to chase Akaza at sunrise, demanding a fight and calling him a coward. Since that first encounter, Tanjiro has grown significantly stronger and now seems prepared to face Akaza and exact his revenge.

The trailer for the upcoming movie strongly emphasizes Akaza, ending with a striking image of Tanjiro’s reflection in his pupils, confirming their confrontation as the main event of the first Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle movie. On a deeper level, this battle makes perfect sense as it serves as a pivotal test of Tanjiro’s strength before his ultimate showdown with the Demon King, Kibutsuji Muzan. Given Akaza’s popularity since his debut in Mugen Train, this long-awaited rematch, nearly five years in the making, is poised to become one of the franchise’s greatest moments, and presented on the big screen, this upcoming battle is certain to captivate fans and possibly break records.