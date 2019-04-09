‘Konosuba,’ ‘Overlord’ Anime Crossover Reveals New Poster, Release Date

Kadokawa will be bringing together four of their biggest light novel properties turned anime franchises into one cute series re-imagining each of the series’ characters in a surprising way.

But when will this series actually air? Luckily, Isekai Quartet has officially been confirmed to premiere April 9 in Japan. You can check out a new poster for the crossover below, and a new trailer above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Isekai Quartet” new key visual and relay anime PV (Youjo Senki ver.). It is set to air April 9th (Studio Puyukai)https://t.co/mh0WOOSqJZhttps://t.co/bmvmW3BRwN pic.twitter.com/WywV0YLRGh — moetron | pKjd (@pKjd) March 8, 2019

Isekai Quartet is a special anime crossover featuring characters from four of Kadokawa’s biggest light novel anime adaptations — Overlord, Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World-, Konosuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World!, and Saga of Tanya the Evil in cute chibi forms. You can see a sampling of this new art style with the above slick new visual shared on the series’ official website.

The “Isekai” in its title refers to a subgenre of fantasy anime in which a normal human is brought into a fantasy world through magical means, and each of these series are major examples of this genre as they have sold more than 16 million copies in print altogether along with popular anime adaptations for each of the series.

The crossover project will be scripted and directed by Minoru Ashina, Minoru Takehara will act as character designer and animation director with Studio Puyukai animating the series. The story is a bit simple, but definitely opens the door for cute shenanigans as a mysterious red button (which fans can see in the above trailer) pops up in each of these worlds and pressing it brings them together.

The latest trailer shows how Tanya from Carlo Zen and Shinobu Shinotsuki’s Saga of Tanya the Evil reacts to this red button in particular. This falls in line with previous promos released from the crossover which featured characters from Re:Zero, Overlord, and Konosuba reacting to the mysterious red button as well. Unfortunately, there’s no confirmation yet of a English language release in the West as of this writing.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk Arrow coming to an end, new Avengers: Endgame footage shown, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!