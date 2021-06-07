Anime Demand Has Risen Over 30% Domestically This Year

✖

When it comes to anime, the demand for content is growing higher by the day. Whether you are in Japan or not, the medium has enjoyed lots of growth in the last year despite the pandemic. Now, a new report is out detailing how that growth tracks year over year, and the domestic push is something to celebrate!

Recently, Parrot Analytics did a breakdown of content domestically where TV is concerned, and its report included anime. It was there fans learned the demand for anime content domestically is up over 30% year over year.

Media analysis firm @ParrotAnalytics gave a presentation on anime's increasing popularity overseas last week, arguing demand for anime in the US was up 32% y/o/y (which I think is quite conservative). Anime's not only never been more popular, but it's never grown faster -- ever. pic.twitter.com/XvgHmoQTL9 — miles thomas (@Real_Kilometers) June 3, 2021

According to the data, the first quarter of 2021 has seen demand skyrocket up to 32% higher. The report, which can be seen above, also shows the trend for all of 2020. It seems like the third quarter of last year peaked for anime, but its fourth quarter remained strong. Now, the first quarter of 2021 is looking good, and so fans in the United States are showing up to stream.

Luckily, there are plenty of venues to watch anime domestically if you are interested. Crunchyroll and Funimation are the go-to spots for anime as the services specialize in the medium. Other brands like Hulu, Netflix, and TubiTV have solid offerings for fans. And if you didn't know already, Amazon Prime and even Youtube have some anime available to users!

With so many venues to watch anime at, you can see why demand is rising year over year. It is also important to note that demand is also growing for manga domestically. In fact, publishers like Viz Media are having trouble keeping stock in the face of overwhelming sales. So if you are also keen to get in on manga, you might have some trouble nabbing print copies these days. You can also supplement with digital copies like those found in Viz's Shonen Jump vault.

What do you think of this push for more anime? Are you part of this 30% uptick in demand? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.