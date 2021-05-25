Attack on Titan Receives Guinness World Record for Biggest Published Comic

✖

Attack on Titan may have brought its manga to an end, but the series isn't quite finished racking up awards. Back in April, the beloved series closed more than a decade after publication. Now, it seems the folks at Guinness World Records have gifted the Attack on Titan team with an award, and it is all thanks to a recent run of the manga's first volume.

As reported by Anime News Network, the whole thing got started when Attack on Titan announced plans to bring a massive manga volume to life. The team worked hard to sell a limited run of volumes that measured one meter tall and weighed over 30 pounds. With a price tag of over $1,500 USD, these manga volumes sold out almost immediately, and their size has earned Attack on Titan a world record.

(Photo: Kodansha)

According to Guinness, the first volume of Attack on Titan is the largest comic book published to date. So if you were able to snag one of the 100 copies, you are in luck! You are now holding a piece of history, and we know how heavy that weight must feel!

As noted by Kodansha, the publisher still plans to ship the 30-pound volumes to buyers in early June. We have to imagine that some manga shops and die-hard collectors were wealthy enough to afford the huge books. If fans are lucky, buyers will post photos of their historic buy online, so we're keeping our fingers crossed.

Attack on Titan might have ended its manga, but this world record is bringing back attention to the print series. Of course, it will not be long before Attack on Titan moves forward with the anime. The show is slated to bring season four back to TV early next year, and this comeback will end with the finale of Attack on Titan. So if you aren't caught up with the show, you can binge it now on Crunchyroll, Hulu, Funimation, and more.

Would you have been willing to put down money for this volume? Or is your Attack on Titan collection good as is? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.