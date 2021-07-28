Digimon Actor Orlando Drummond Dies at 101

Today, the Digimon fandom is mourning the loss of a beloved member. Reports from Brazil have confirmed Orlando Drummond, who voiced Gennai in the show, has passed away. The actor was 101 years old.

According to current reports, Drummond passed away in late July. The voice actor was in and out of hospitals this year due to an ongoing urinary tract infection from May. At this point, no cause of death has been shared.

For fans of Digimon, they will likely know of Drummond given his work on the anime's Brazilian dub. The actor voiced Gennai in Digimon Adventure before he returned in Digimon Adventure 02 to play the character's older self.

This is not the only anime Drummond worked on during his 60-year career. The voice actor took part in shows like Jetter Mars, Rokumon Tengai Mon Colle Knight, Super Dimensional Fortress Macross, Mach GoGoGo, and more.

The actor also had a healthy career outside of anime, and that is where he first gained fame in Brazil. The actor voiced Scooby-Doo from 1969 to 2010 along with Popeye and Alf. The actor has also performed in series like The Smurfs, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Peter Pan, The Grim Adventures of Billy and Mandy, plus many more.

Our thoughts are with Drummond's loved ones during this difficult time. May he rest in peace.

