Digimon's Oldest Actor Receives COVID Vaccine at 101 Years Old

✖

After nearly a year in lockdown, vaccines are beginning to make their way to some of the most at-risk for COVID. From the United States to Russia, the race to vaccinate is on, and it seems like one Digimon star is acting as an ambassador for the mission. After all, the anime's oldest actor just got jabbed to fight back against COVID and has given hope to fans around the world.

Recently, actor Orlando Drummond was vaccinated against COVID-19 in Brazil. The actor, who is well loved in his home country, was given the shot at a public event. Fans were there to capture the moment on video, and it goes without saying Gennai would be proud of his real-life counterpart.

The actor, comedian, and voice actor of Gennai in Brasil, Orlando Drummond, was vaccinated today!! One of the most beloved people in Brasil, Orlando is 101 years old!! Stay safe everyone.#Digimon pic.twitter.com/o3T6LPQuSN — Digimon Tweets (@JP_Excelsior) January 31, 2021

For those who do not know Drummonnd, the actor is one of the oldest actors in Brazil and around the globe. He turned 101 last October as he was born in 1919 in Rio de Janeiro. His career in film began in 1942 as a foley artist, and he went on to pursue voice acting as well as telenovela work. Famously, Drummond voiced Scooby-Doo in Brazil from 1969 to 2010. He played Popeye and Alf as well before taking on jobs within the world of anime.

Drummond's best-known work in anime comes with Digimon. The actor voiced Gennai, but he also lent his voice to other series. You can hear Drummond in the Brazilian dubs of Rokumon Tengai Mon College Knight, Super Dimensional Fortress Macross, Mach GoGoGo, and more.

Will you be following in Drummond's steps with this vaccine? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.