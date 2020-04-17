Anime Fans React To Anime Expo 2020’s Cancellation Due To Pandemic

2020 has been a tough year for many entertainment industries due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the world of anime being no different, and with one of the biggest anime events of the year being canceled with Anime Expo 2020, fans are understandably upset about the long running convention’s closing of its doors for this year. The convention however is making the right decision ultimately, skipping this year in order to protect the usual con-goers during these uncertain times and will hopefully return in 2021 with its usual stable of guests, events, and panels that have made Anime Expo such a big name.

Anime Expo 2020 was originally set to take place in California at the Los Angeles Convention Center starting on July 2nd and ending on the 5th. With the recent announcement, the convention is offering refunds for those who had already purchased their tickets for the events and will surely have more updates throughout the year for future plans!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Time To Finish This

That’s it they canceled #AnimeExpo I’m finding corona and a ending him pic.twitter.com/MrDJJXR8fX — switchthekid (@switchthekid) April 17, 2020

Safety And Health First

All the AX haters can now rejoice. The con is postponed to 2021. this is really sad and im not happy. But Safety and health first. #AnimeExpo — Ryan M (@kenshin_77) April 17, 2020

The Appropriate Response

Another One Bites The Dust

Tough Times

Jurassic Cancellation

Cue The Sad Music

The Landscape Is Changing

Anime Japan (@animejapan_aj) and then Japan Expo (@japanexpo) and now Anime Expo. The landscape of Asian pop culture fandom is changing right before our eyes. #covid19 #coronavirus #animeexpo https://t.co/eKFTpr4hV9 — Tom Croom (@TomCroom) April 17, 2020

Giving Up On 2020

Okay I’m officially giving up on 2020. This year sucks. Hopefully things get better quickly so that we can all go back to normal 😔 #AX2020 #AnimeExpo #AnimeExpo2020 #COVID19 #coronavirus https://t.co/Ee3X43fbgS pic.twitter.com/11N6I73IdI — 🌸 Angela Neri 🌸 (@AngelaRNeri) April 17, 2020

Expected But Real