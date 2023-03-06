Saudi Arabia Expands Anime Stake Following Nintendo Investment

Following reports of an investment increase in Nintendo, one of Saudi Arabia's top investment funds is moving its focus to anime. According to Reuters, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund has raised its stake in Toei Company from 5% to 6.03%. This comes after reports last month confirmed the organization raised its stake in Nintendo to 8.26% after acquiring 5.01% stake in the company in May 2022.

These two companies are hardly the first in the entertainment industry to catch the attention of the PIF. In February 2022, the group revealed it bought more than 5% shares in both CAPCOM and Nexon. It also acquired shares with other publishers and game developers like Electronic Arts, Take-Two Interactive, and Koei Tecmo for example.

As for the organization's interest in anime, the stake increase is a long time coming. The public fund is chaired by Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salam who also operates a foundation overseeing Saudi Arabia's Manga Productions. This company has worked with Toei Animation in the past on several local projects including The Journey, The Woodcutter's Treasure, and Future's Folktales.

For business-minded investors, anime has become a commodity in the past decade, and interest is only growing in the industry. Thanks to social media and streaming services, the popular medium has found massive audiences around the globe, and anime's diversity means there are shows out there for consumers of all ages. In 2022, the global anime market was valued at more than $28 billion USD and it is expected to grow nearly 10% annually through 2039. With a forecasted revenue of $60+ billion by 2030, more and more companies are investing in anime, and the PIF is the latest to increase its bid with one of anime's top distributors.

HT – ANN