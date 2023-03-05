Nintendo Holding Massive Sale for Mario Games on Switch

Nintendo is holding a huge new sale this week for a number of titles related to the Super Mario series on Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED consoles. For those who have been Nintendo fans for quite some time, you're probably well aware that the Japanese game developer almost never discounts its first-party games outside of some very rare instances. Fortunately, in the lead-up to "Mario Day", which is happening later this week, Nintendo has opted to hold one of its best sales so far in 2023. Starting today, March 5th, and lasting until March 11th, Nintendo has taken 33% off of nine different games tied to Mario on Switch. Specifically, each game that is included in this sale only retails for $39.99 and should be available for this price at retailers such as Amazon, Target, Walmart, and GameStop. Additionally, this deal extends to some of the most critically-acclaimed games that have ever come to Switch such as Super Mario Odyssey and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Beyond simply being tethered to Super Mario, there are a couple of games that Nintendo has featured in this sale that one typically wouldn't associate with the company's mascot. In particular, both Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze and Yoshi's Crafted World are also on sale in the coming week as well. While both titles don't feature Mario outright, both Yoshi and Donkey Kong historically have ties to Super Mario, so it's logical to see Nintendo mark these games down as well. Are you going to look to pick up any of these Mario titles as part of this new promotion from Nintendo? Or do you happen to already own most of these Switch games that are included in the sale? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12. And if you'd like to learn more about every game that is part of this new Nintendo sale, be sure to keep reading on down below to check out descriptions and trailers for each title.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe "Burn rubber across Mushroom Kingdom raceways—underwater, in the sky, upside-down in zero-g, and past the finish—for the win! Get revved up for local multiplayer*, online in-game tournaments, a revamped battle mode, and more! Stay fresh in the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game by playing as guest characters Inkling Girl and Inkling Boy! You can use their Splatoon inspired karts on their battle mode stage, Urchin Underpass. There are also returning items, like Boo, the item-stealing ghost, and the Feather, used exclusively in battle mode. Veterans rejoice—you can hold two items at once! Prove you're the world's best racer and battler in online tournaments, or simply race and battle friends online. With many control options and handheld mode, there's always a way to play on the Nintendo Switch system!" prevnext

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe "Join Mario, Luigi, and pals for single-player or multiplayer fun anytime, anywhere! Take on two family-friendly, side-scrolling adventures with up to three friends* as you try to save the Mushroom Kingdom. Includes the New Super Mario Bros. U and harder, faster New Super Luigi U games—both of which include Nabbit and Toadette as playable characters " prevnext

Luigi's Mansion 3 "Luigi's invited to the towering Last Resort hotel, but when Mario and friends go missing, our green-clad hero will have to conquer his fears to save them! Slam, blow away, and vacuum up ghosts with the all-new Poltergust G-00, and join forces with Gooigi to overcome the puzzling contraptions and mischievous boss on each themed floor. And that's just the Last Resort. Enter the ScareScraper for 8-player local wireless or online co-op gameplay." prevnext

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury "Pounce and climb through dozens of colorful courses! Multiply the fun by teaming up with or competing against friends locally or online to reach each stage's goal. Work together to explore and uncover collectibles, or compete for the crown by earning the highest score, making for a friendly frenzy! Mario (and his friends) can use a variety of power-ups like the Super Bell, which grants catlike abilities like climbing and scratching. Power up to complete stages and take the crown! Explore a seamless feline world in the new Bowser's Fury adventure. Free-roaming Super Mario gameplay makes a return in this brand-new adventure. Bowser has become gargantuan and lost all control! Explore Lake Lapcat and its islands, complete objectives to collect Cat Shines, and team up with Bowser Jr. to bring his big, bad dad back to normal. Just watch out for Bowser's island-wide attacks." prevnext

Super Mario Maker 2 "Mario fans of the world, unite! Now you can play, create, and share* the side-scrolling Super Mario courses of your dreams in the Super Mario Maker 2 game, available exclusively on the Nintendo Switch system! Dive into the single-player Story Mode and play built-in courses to rebuild Princess Peach's castle. Make your own courses, alone or together. And with a Nintendo Switch Online membership, share your courses, access a near-endless supply made by others, enjoy online multiplayer, and more!" prevnext

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze "Barrel-blast into a critically acclaimed Donkey Kong adventure as this beloved franchise makes its Nintendo Switch debut with a banana-bunch of new features. Traverse islands packed with platforming perfection and nonstop action as the classic Kongs in the original game, or mix things up by playing the story as Funky Kong in new Funky Mode!" prevnext

Yoshi's Crafted World "Jump into a new Yoshi adventure in a world made of everyday objects—like boxes and paper cups! As Yoshi, you'll leap up high, gulp down enemies, and set out on a treasure hunt to find all the different collectables. On the flip side, stages can be played backwards, providing new perspectives to explore and new ways to locate some of the more craftily hidden items!" prevnext

Super Mario Odyssey "Explore incredible places far from the Mushroom Kingdom as you join Mario and his new ally Cappy on a massive, globe-trotting 3D adventure. Use amazing new abilities—like the power to capture and control objects, animals, and enemies—to collect Power Moons so you can power up the Odyssey airship and save Princess Peach from Bowser's wedding plans!" prevnext