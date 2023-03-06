One-Punch Man Artist Releases First Teaser for New Anime

One-Punch Man artist Yusuke Murata is now hard at work on a brand new anime production, and now fans have gotten the first teaser for the first major work, Zaiyuki, from the artist's new studio. The One-Punch Man and Eyeshield 21 illustrator has garnered a huge reputation among fans for the quality of work in each new chapter of the manga taking on ONE's original webcomic. But the illustrator has gotten a lot more attention lately with some examples of the kind of animation that they could be capable of. Now we'll see it in the form of a brand new anime production.

Forming the new Village Studio, Murata recently got the attention of fans all over the world by sharing the first look at this studio's first big project, Zaiyuki. It was a brief look at the new project's characters and even a bit of it in motion, but now the artist has gone even further with the first teaser clips from the upcoming project that show off even more of its personality. You can check out the two clips below as shared by Murata on Twitter:

What is Yusuke Murata's New Anime?

Zaiyuki, the first major production from Yusuke Murata's Village Studio, has yet to reveal what kind of anime project it's going to be. There has yet to be word on whether or not it's going to be a series, feature film, or OVA production, but what has been revealed is that it will be inspired by the classic Journey to the West story. This includes characters pulled from that tale, but updated with new designs from Murata's clearly well crafted eye.

This new project will focus on a young Kappa boy caught up in a wild new adventure with all sorts of wild characters, and these teaser clips show off what this new project looks like in motion. It's still very much early in production, but these teases go to show that fans should probably keep an eye on this to see Murata's big anime debut.

