New Japan Report Says 80% Of Overseas Broadcast Profits Come From Anime

In a recent report that was published by Japan's Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, the committee noted that around eighty percent of "broadcast exports" of series to the world outside of the country were attributed to anime. With the document titled "Analysis of the State of the Expansion of Broadcast Content Overseas", the medium of anime was broken down in terms of just how much profits are split between series that fall outside of the platform. With the medium becoming more popular with each passing year, it will be interesting to see how it develops moving into the future!

Dragon Ball, One Piece, My Hero Academia, and so many others have easily found their way into the public conscious of fans in North America and across the world, proving that anime has a long reach outside of the country of its origin in Japan. With both anime and manga becoming more popular among fans, it's no surprise to see that new series are gaining popularity across the globe and becoming one of the biggest exports when it comes to broadcasting in Japan. With anime bringing in billions of dollars in profit thanks to its series and merchandise that are related to it, we imagine that this will be a continuing trend in the future.

(Photo: Japan Ministry of Internal Affairs)

North America hasn't only been replaying anime series, as well as adding dubbed over versions for English speaking consumers, but has also taken its hand at creating live action adaptations along the way. Though some such as Dragon Ball Evolution and Ghost In The Shell haven't been successful, others like Alita: Battle Angel were able to gain a cult following and make back some money.

With streaming services such as Netflix, Crunchyroll, Funimation, and HBO Max taking their shots at ruling the world of anime in North America, announcing series after series that they'll be bringing to the table. The streaming services have also gotten into the anime producing business themselves, with Crunchyroll for example revealing a number of series such as Tower of God and The God of High School being produced as "Crunchyroll Originals".

Via ANN

