Funimation Adds Tons of New Anime To Streaming

Funimation is most well known for bringing Dragon Ball Z to North America and the programming block of Toonami on Cartoon Network, but the anime entertainment company has attempted to make a name for itself with a streaming service to rival the likes of Crunchyroll and Netflix, and the organization has announced a ton of new series that it will be adding to its roster. With series like One Piece, Dragon Ball, Fullmetal Alchemist, Attack On Titan, and more already a part of its roster, Funimation's newest acquisitions will certainly do a good job of raising its status in the anime streaming game!

Recently, Funimation dropped the news that The Promised Neverland's English Dub would be added to the streaming service, which makes for some fantastic timing considering the news of the series' finale in the manga and a live action adaptation being produced for Amazon for a television series.

Funimation shared the upcoming additions to their library such as Star Driver, Blend-S, Samurai Flamenco, Oreimo, and Gunslinger Stratos to name a few, with the company attempting to find a leg up when it comes to other anime streaming services that are present in the world today:

More @AniplexUSA titles are heading your way! Tomorrow, we're adding: ✨ Nisekoi

✨ Nisekoi:

✨ Star Driver

✨ Blend-S

✨ MUSHI-SHI The Next Passage

✨ Samurai Flamenco

✨ Oreimo

✨ Oreimo 2

✨ Classroom☆Crisis

✨ Gunslinger Stratos More details: https://t.co/2VpcPGrrpL pic.twitter.com/6gfTVKsLAy — Funimation (@FUNimation) June 15, 2020

Funimation also made a big announcement with an upcoming virtual convention, with panels for Fruits Basket, One Piece, and Fire Force will be a part of the convention, bringing together the voice actors for possible new announcements for each franchise. With the coronvirus pandemic making it nearly impossible to have traditional conventions, Funimation, as well as established cons like the San Diego Comic Con, are going virtual with free conventions that are offered to the public.

With so many streaming services taking the opportunity to add new anime series of their own to their libraries, it's no surprise to see Funimation doing the same and we're anxious to see what other big news comes out of the anime company this year!

Which of these anime series are you most looking forward to seeing on Funimation's streaming service? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.