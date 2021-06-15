Anime Fans Rank Shonen Jump's Best Adaptations

✖

Over its lifetime, Shonen Jump has put out some of the most popular manga for readers. Those series have often been translated on-screen thanks to ambitious anime studios, but not all of the series are equal. When it comes down to it, some shows are better than others, and a new poll has gone live documenting the best series.

The whole thing went live when Goo Ranking hit up fans with a poll last fall. It was there the Japanese site asked adults to list their favorite shows that originated in Shonen Jump. The results are in at last, and it seems the pick for first place is leagues ahead of second. And no, the top spot didn't go to Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.

You can find the full list of picks below. As you can imagine, most of these shows will be familiar to you if you love shonen anime, but there are some surprising picks along the way!

24. Black Clover - 11 votes

24. Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma - 11 votes

22. High School! Kimengumi - 14 votes

22. Death Note - 14 votes

21. Hikaru no Go - 15 votes

20. To Loveru - 16 votes

19. The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. - 17 votes

18. My Hero Academia - 18 votes

17. The Prince of Tennis - 23 votes

15. Captain Tsubasa - 24 votes

15. Slam Dunk - 24 votes

13. Naruto - 25 votes

13. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure - 25 votes

12. YuYu Hakusho - 26 votes

11. Assassination Classroom - 27 votes

9. Kuroko’s Basketball - 28 votes

9. Fist of the North Star - 28 votes

8. Rurouni Kenshin - 32 votes

6. KochiKame: Tokyo Beat Cops - 35 votes

6. City Hunter - 35 votes

5. Dragon Ball - 111 votes

4. Haikyu!! - 130 votes

3. Gintama - 150 votes

2. Demon Slayer - 284 votes

1. One Piece - 1,025 votes

As you can see, some shows here are surprising to find, but others are less so. One Piece dominated the competition with over 1,000 votes which puts it far ahead of Demon Slayer which earned less than 300. Of course, this may surprise newer fans of Shonen Jump given how big Tanjiro is these days, but One Piece is truly the top anime for Shonen Jump.

Other notable mentions come with the top ten. Despite Naruto's overall popularity, adults made sure to put older shonen titles ahead of the ninja. Series like City Hunter, Fist of the North Star, and KochiKame came ahead of Naruto. And despite its novel age, Black Clover managed to make the list here even if it did hit last place!

What do you think of this new ranking? Did your favorite adaptation make the cut? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

