Undead Unluck Anime Teases a Big Spring Update

Undead Unluck's anime is one of the most anticipated new releases of 2023 overall, and it seems like the series is teasing a big update on the new anime coming this Spring! Yoshifumi Tozuka's original manga is one of the more recent hits to come from Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and it's in the latest generation of action series making their full anime adaptation debuts this year. The action series is unlike many of the others running in the magazine right now, and soon fans will get to see why thanks to Undead Unluck's full anime adaptation debut.

Undead Unluck is scheduled to release some time this year, but has yet to give any concrete details about when we can expect to see the anime in action. Hopefully that will change sooner rather than later as Undead Unluck is teasing that the next major update for its anime project will come as part of the panel for the Undead Unluck anime during AnimeJapan 2023 on March 25th. There are no details as to what this update will actually turn out to be, however. You can find the tease below:

What to Know for Undead Unluck's Anime

Yuki Yase will be directing the Undead Unluck anime at David Production with Unlimited Produce by TMS handling the planning. Hideyuki Morioka will be handling the character designs, and Kenichiro Suehiro will be composing the music. The first core members of the cast include the likes of Moeka Kishimoto as Fuuko Izumo, Yuichi Nakamura as Andy, Natsuki Hanae as Shen, and Kenji Nomura as Void. There's no concrete or release date for it just yet, but if you wanted to check out the manga, Viz Media is now releasing new chapters of Undead Unluck with their digital Shonen Jump library.

They tease the first volume of Undead Unluck as such, "All Fuuko wants is a passionate romance like the one in her favorite shojo manga. Unfortunately, her Unluck ability makes that impossible. But just as Fuuko hits rock bottom, Andy sweeps her off her feet—literally! Now she's become Andy's unwilling test subject as he works to find a way to trigger a stroke of Unluck big enough to kill him for good. However, when the pair discovers a secret organization is hunting them, it puts Andy's burial plans on hold."

What kind of update are you hoping to get from Undead Unluck's anime debut? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!